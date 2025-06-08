Hey, you. Yes, you! Wrap up that Knockout Tour, it's time for some Box Art Brawling.

Last week, we hopped over to the Dreamcast and took a look at three different covers for Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. While there was a decent spread of votes, it was the Japanese variant that walked away with the win, taking 55% of the vote and leaving North America and Europe with the remaining 31% and 14%, respectively.

We wanted to do something vaguely related to the Switch 2-shaped elephant in the room this time, but we've covered just about every launch title in previous Brawls. Then it hit us. A Nintendo console launching with a Street Fighter game? Where have we seen that before?

Sure, some of you might be tucking into Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 this weekend, but we're thinking about the last time the series graced a Nintendo launch line-up as we take a look at the 3DS' Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition.

Europe and North America opted for very similar designs on this one, so it's a good old-fashioned face-off against the Japanese variant. Let's meet the fighters, shall we?