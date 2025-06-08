Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition - BAB
Hey, you. Yes, you! Wrap up that Knockout Tour, it's time for some Box Art Brawling.

Last week, we hopped over to the Dreamcast and took a look at three different covers for Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. While there was a decent spread of votes, it was the Japanese variant that walked away with the win, taking 55% of the vote and leaving North America and Europe with the remaining 31% and 14%, respectively.

We wanted to do something vaguely related to the Switch 2-shaped elephant in the room this time, but we've covered just about every launch title in previous Brawls. Then it hit us. A Nintendo console launching with a Street Fighter game? Where have we seen that before?

Sure, some of you might be tucking into Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 this weekend, but we're thinking about the last time the series graced a Nintendo launch line-up as we take a look at the 3DS' Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition.

Europe and North America opted for very similar designs on this one, so it's a good old-fashioned face-off against the Japanese variant. Let's meet the fighters, shall we?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition - NA/EU
The North American / European design is pretty badass, we'll admit. Ryu takes centre stage, naturally, but we like how the rest of the roster extends out behind him, each reimagined in an almost hand-sketched art style. The sepia tones are throwing us off a little bit, but we're suckers for a giant floating head in the sky, and this design has three of 'em!

Japan

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition - JP
The Japanese artwork goes for something slightly different. The hand-drawn aesthetic has been dialled up a couple of notches, though the previous roster has been replaced with close-ups of Ryu, Chun-Li and Akuma, while Juri and Guile loom in the background. It's a little less cohesive than the last design, but we like the action poses.

Which region got the best Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.