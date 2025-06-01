MvC2 - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

So last time, to celebrate its addition to Nintendo Switch Online, we looked at Kirby's Star Stacker for the Game Boy. Gosh, just how many Kirby games are there..? Crikey. Anyway, the western design really struck a chord with folks, so North America/Europe took home the prize with 70% of the vote.

This time, we're heading to the Dreamcast to look at the wonderful, the incredible Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. Released in 2000 shortly after its arcade debut, MvC2 is widely considered to be one of, if not the best fighting game of all time. The introduction of three fighters per player was a wild decision that paid off in spades, and the roster of characters is simply unmatched.

Europe and Japan share fairly similar box arts for this one, but they're different enough to warrant separate entries in this case. So that means we've got a full three-way brawl this week, folks!

Let's get to it.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

MvC2 - NA
Image: Capcom / Launch Box

Despite MvC2's vast roster of characters, the North American box art decided to focus on just one character per brand: Psylocke representing Marvel, and Guile representing Capcom. What's quite funny, however, is the original design from Japanese artist Bengus can just about be seen in the background. Most notably, you can see Guile to the left of, uh... Guile.

Europe

MvC2 - EU
Image: Capcom / Launch Boxs

Europe's approach utilises Bengus' cover art to great effect, though our biggest issue with this one is that the Dreamcast logo at the top cuts off some of the incredible artwork underneath. So for example, the awesome side profile of Wolverine is almost completely missing here. Still, it's an iconic design, and the clean white background may just give it an edge.

Japan

MvC2 - JP
Image: Capcom / Launch Box

The artwork for Japan is pretty much presented in its most complete form, utilising the extra space to reveal the likes of Wolverine and Guile at the top. The Dreamcast, MvC2, and Capcom logos are all tucked away nicely, allowing the main attraction to really shine here. Colours are also slightly darker than its European counterpart, and we love the dark borders on the left and right.

Which region got the best Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.