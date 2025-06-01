Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

So last time, to celebrate its addition to Nintendo Switch Online, we looked at Kirby's Star Stacker for the Game Boy. Gosh, just how many Kirby games are there..? Crikey. Anyway, the western design really struck a chord with folks, so North America/Europe took home the prize with 70% of the vote.

This time, we're heading to the Dreamcast to look at the wonderful, the incredible Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. Released in 2000 shortly after its arcade debut, MvC2 is widely considered to be one of, if not the best fighting game of all time. The introduction of three fighters per player was a wild decision that paid off in spades, and the roster of characters is simply unmatched.

Europe and Japan share fairly similar box arts for this one, but they're different enough to warrant separate entries in this case. So that means we've got a full three-way brawl this week, folks!

Let's get to it.