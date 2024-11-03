It's time for another clash of the covers as we dive into this week's Box Art Brawl!

Before we meet our contemporary contenders, let's throw things back to last week when we matched up a trio of designs for the NES classic Kid Icarus. The votes were pretty evenly spread across our three options, but it was ultimately Japan's colourful variant that walked away with 42% of the vote and the win. The pixel art North American design landed second with 34%, while Europe rounded things out with the remaining 24%.

We're speeding into the present day this time as we put the two regional covers for Sonic X Shadow Generations under the microscope. Now, all those who pick up the physical version will have the chance to see both variants in all their glory thanks to a reversible sleeve. However, Sega clarified on Twitter that one side is the main Western design, while the other is the main Japanese look, so we've got a good, old-fashioned duel on our hands.

Before we drop dash down to the voting, let's meet the racers...