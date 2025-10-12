We are back, back, back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, it was the Virtual Boy in the spotlight, as we matched up a duo of covers for Teleroboxer. It was two very different designs and they pulled in very different results, but the North American variant took the dub with 69% of the vote, leaving the Japanese box with 31%.

We're sticking with a one-on-one duel this week, jumping ahead to the recently announced NSO newbie, Fatal Fury Special. Originally released on the SNES in 1994 ('95 in North America), this fighter bundled characters from the series' two previous games into one 'everyone is here' package — okay, it obviously wasn't everyone...

Europe and North America opted for the same design on this one (excluding the NA variant's classic black borders, obviously) so we've got just two covers to choose between this time. Ready? Vote!