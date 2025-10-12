Fatal Fury Special - BAB
We are back, back, back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, it was the Virtual Boy in the spotlight, as we matched up a duo of covers for Teleroboxer. It was two very different designs and they pulled in very different results, but the North American variant took the dub with 69% of the vote, leaving the Japanese box with 31%.

We're sticking with a one-on-one duel this week, jumping ahead to the recently announced NSO newbie, Fatal Fury Special. Originally released on the SNES in 1994 ('95 in North America), this fighter bundled characters from the series' two previous games into one 'everyone is here' package — okay, it obviously wasn't everyone...

Europe and North America opted for the same design on this one (excluding the NA variant's classic black borders, obviously) so we've got just two covers to choose between this time. Ready? Vote!

North America / Europe

What's happened to classic hand-drawn covers, eh? This design pits six fighters against each other, spinning off into three pairs. It's awash with close combat poses, rippling muscles and more ripped sleeves than we ever thought possible — heck, only Tung Fu Rue has his shoulders covered, but that's only because his spectral form has the full gun show on display.

Throw in some lightning in the background and an ablaze series logo for good measure, and you've got a pretty badass design.

Japan

Now this is far more... cinematic. We've gotten too used to Hollywood's floating-head poster designs these days, but look at how hard this one slaps! We get to see every character, all featured in a much more goofy pose, while flames burst out from behind them.

Do we wish that Terry Bogard and Joe Higashi's eyes were burrowing into our souls's slightly less? Of course we do. But there's no denying that it's cool.

Which region got the best Fatal Fury Special Box Art?

