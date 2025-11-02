Animal Crossing: Wild World - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Testing, testing. Is the Animalese-to-English translator up and running? It is? Good. Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we put Metroid Prime 2: Echoes under the microscope, and it was a pretty close-run contest. The North American / European design just clinched the win, in the end, with 58% of the vote, leaving the Japanese variant with 42%.

We've got Animal Crossing on the mind this week (why on Earth could that be?), so we're matching up two covers from the wonderful DS entry, Wild World. Looking back on it today, Wild World is a somewhat slight experience when compared to New Leaf and New Horizons, but back in the mid-2000s, it was a beauty. It was Animal Crossing on the go! What a concept!

There are just two designs to check out this week, so let's get to it...

North America / Europe

Animal Crossing: Wild World - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

We're all familiar with this one, right? The Western design is, well, it's a world. What's more, it's adorable. Just look at those polygonal little guys going about their lives! It crams in a good amount of series iconography, too, with plenty of familiar faces, stores and floating packages. It's just a very pleasing cover to look at.

Japan

Animal Crossing: Wild World - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The Japanese design is similar, but different. Rather than present the world as a cohesive whole, this cover bisects it, pushing the characters from the Western box art to the top and bottom. All of the characters are still present and correct, but a few crop up in different positions to account for the division — get off the roof, Celeste!

It all leaves more room for the central logo, it's true, but we miss the sense of unity brought by seeing the world as a whole. Maybe that's just us, though.

Which region got the best Animal Crossing: Wild World box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.