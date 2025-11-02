Testing, testing. Is the Animalese-to-English translator up and running? It is? Good. Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we put Metroid Prime 2: Echoes under the microscope, and it was a pretty close-run contest. The North American / European design just clinched the win, in the end, with 58% of the vote, leaving the Japanese variant with 42%.

We've got Animal Crossing on the mind this week (why on Earth could that be?), so we're matching up two covers from the wonderful DS entry, Wild World. Looking back on it today, Wild World is a somewhat slight experience when compared to New Leaf and New Horizons, but back in the mid-2000s, it was a beauty. It was Animal Crossing on the go! What a concept!

There are just two designs to check out this week, so let's get to it...