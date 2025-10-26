Hello hello, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Hey You, Pikachu! for the N64, and although neither version was particularly popular, it was the North American version that won the day with 61% of the vote.

This week, we're back with the Metroid franchise with Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, the excellent GameCube follow-up to the Retro Studios original. Released in 2004, it introduced the now-iconic Dark Samus to the series while showcasing an awesome dual-world environment in which a deadly species known as the 'Ing' attack Samus and rob her of her core abilities.

Overall reception was positive, with many praising its continued gameplay and intriguing storyline, though some criticism was made toward the game's high difficulty and limited multiplayer mode.

Its the west vs. Japan this week, so let's get to it!