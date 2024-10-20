Hey everyone, welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we took a look at Mario Party Advance for the GBA (fittingly). There were only two different covers to take in, but it was the North American/European design that walked away with the gold, taking 63% of the vote and leaving Japan's rectangular variant with the remaining 37%.

This week, we're throwing it back to the '80s as we take a look at Balloon Fight for the NES. Developed by Nintendo and HAL Laboratories, this airborne arcade game launched on the NES in 1985 and would later fly over to a handful of other Nintendo consoles including the GBA, the 3DS/Wii U Virtual Console and NSO. Heck, it even makes a prominent appearance in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition.

There are three covers to choose between this week, so pump up those balloons and let's drift into it.