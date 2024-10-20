Balloon Fight - BAB
Hey everyone, welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we took a look at Mario Party Advance for the GBA (fittingly). There were only two different covers to take in, but it was the North American/European design that walked away with the gold, taking 63% of the vote and leaving Japan's rectangular variant with the remaining 37%.

This week, we're throwing it back to the '80s as we take a look at Balloon Fight for the NES. Developed by Nintendo and HAL Laboratories, this airborne arcade game launched on the NES in 1985 and would later fly over to a handful of other Nintendo consoles including the GBA, the 3DS/Wii U Virtual Console and NSO. Heck, it even makes a prominent appearance in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition.

There are three covers to choose between this week, so pump up those balloons and let's drift into it.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

We have to give it to the North American box art, that is one iconic design. Pitted against the NES-staple black background, our pixel art pair floats over a trio of pipes as a separate balloon pops in front of them. It's paired-back, yes, but it tells you everything you need to know about the game at a glance.

Europe

The European design retains the black background that adorned many-a NES game (albeit with horizontal text rather than NA's cool diagonal slant), but the pixel art is replaced with something far more detailed. A sharp-beaked bird, an open ocean and an angry-looking fish? Now this sells the peril.

Japan

And for those who wanted an even better look at that art, the Japanese design puts it front and centre. There's no distracting black background to be seen here (a thinner grey border isn't the end of the world), just a man, his balloons, and the endless threats of the open ocean.

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.