Well, it finally happened: the first game to be delisted from Nintendo Switch Online will disappear on 27th March. For years, the numbers have only gone up, and the total NSO game-count sits at an impressive 182 at the time of writing - with 109 more if you subscribe at the Expansion Pack tier.
NSO was a slow starter, but the value has grown enormously with its vintage game catalogue since October 2019. The threat of games being removed always lingered — and that's the reason we've called for the return of the Virtual Console in the past — but as streaming services of all sorts routinely pull content for a variety of reasons, Nintendo's lack of absentees was notable. Until now.
Again, this was inevitable. While Switch's success and the continuation of that lineage with Switch 2 means there should be some continuity for the next hardware generation at least, there will come a point when all those old contracts will need looking at once more. Human Entertainment's Super Soccer might not be the biggest game on the service — it's unlikely that many people signed up to NSO to play that game specifically — but that's beside the point. Losing access to any game that was previously available is incredibly disappointing.