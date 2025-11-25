The Need for Speed video game franchise, much like those movies with Vin Diesel in them (you know, the car ones), well...there's a lot of them. In fact, there are over 20 Need For Speed games as things currently stand, and some of them are even good!
Yep, I'd go so far as to say that some of them are very, very good indeed, and Need for Speed Most Wanted, I'm quite confident in declaring, is the best of the bunch. Hot Pursuit does come close, I'm not gonna lie, it's 99% of the way there in terms of moment-to-moment thrills (and it's got a very nice Switch remaster these days), but 2005's Most Wanted remains king of the series, with a GameCube port that really impressed back in the day as it got rid of the game's very noughties, yellow-tinged filter. The p**s filter, if you will.
Now, don't worry, there's a poll at the bottom where you can vote against me for your favourite from a selection of NFS titles [You're 100% right, it's definitely got 'Most Wanted' in the title. - Ed.], and I'd love to hear all arguments for and against in the comments.
But, for now, I'd like to celebrate 20 years of Most Wanted — it launched in Europe on 25th November 2005, and 10 days earlier in North America — by talking about why it's so damn good, and that comes down to the simple fact that it focuses intensely on street racing and pursuit skills at a driving level, rather than utilising pursuit tech or special powers (à la Hot Pursuit) to bring cop chases and illegal racing activities to life in a thoroughly exciting and organic-feeling way.
Of course, Hot Pursuit came later, and in practice, its focus on gadgets worked really well, within the confines of what it was doing. However, in the street racing world of Most Wanted, on the streets of Rockport, and facing off against its 15 rival racers (all of whom you're charged with taking down, whilst also developing a troublesome relationship with the local fuzz), pure racing skills, timing, slick handbrakes, and last-minute misdirections are where it's at. And it's deliciously entertaining all the way for it.
In the races here, you get to indulge in street-set circuit and point-to-point efforts that like to hammer home that you aren't just racing, you're breaking the law. You cheeky sod. So you've got these awesome movie-like vibes straight out of the gate framing the action — something that racers don't often bring to the table outside this franchise — before the cops then show up like clockwork to make everything feel x100 cooler than it already did.
There's so much opportunity within this racing triangle of you versus your rivals versus the cops that no two races ever come off the same when the law gets involved. I mean, why win anything straight-up and boring style, when you can mess with some po-po at the same time?
Video games, and especially these days with battle passes and all that jazz, come with so much baggage, so many distractions. Most Wanted, though, has you locked and loaded, aware of your objective and on the streets racing without any of that nonsense in double quick time. This is a game where the thrill of a close thing, speed multiplied by danger, and driving super-boosted and turbo-charged with style is the order of the day, but it's also a game that gives you racing that works competitively when it has to. Indeed, the one fly in the ointment of the Gamecube version was that it had no online play, which was a shame given how well this one plays with other folk.
It's the sort of upper-echelons type of arcade racer that nails the feel of things deliciously. It strikes a sexy balance in the handling of its roster of 37 vehicles that sits exactly where it should do, in a magical spot between sim and all-out arcade silliness.
It's a feeling that Need for Speed games get right more than most. Hot Pursuit nailed it, Underground 2 nailed it, and Most Wanted gets it bang on, too, and it gives these games a timeless quality that's rare in the genre, meaning that even now, booting up your GameCube to have an anniversary race or two, it's not lost any of its ability to draw you in. Just one more race, and then I'll write that goddamn anniversary post. That sort of thing.
It helps, too, that the GameCube got such a good port, besides the omission of online. I was very impressed in 2005, and actually preferred the look of this one to my Xbox copy, as it didn't have that awful yellow filter that I mentioned. The less said about the awful DS port the better (I could have not said anything at all but where's the fun it that?), as some things are just a bridge too far, but the GameCube version got it spot on, and continues to do so, in its fluidity, wonderfully slick controls and in graphics that, while aged for sure, still bring it home and get the job done in 2025.
Now. With that being said, I would love to know, on this 20th anniversary of my favourite NFS, what your favourite NFS game is from the abridged selection below. So, make sure to give the poll a vote and sound off down below if you feel...well...if you feel the need. Innit.
Got a favourite that's not in the list here, or just straight-up disagree with anything about Most Wanted, be sure to let us know in the comments!
Comments 28
I would probably agree with Most Wanted too. I've only played a few of them overall (Hot Pursuit included). I do have fond memories of my son and I playing it back then.
I remember NFS: Hot Pursuit on PC. It was one of my favourite games in the series. Although NFS2 was an excellent game, too, with the 3DFX card.
Weird list. Probably most people never played the earlier Need For Speed games. I am getting old... But the Need For Speed games between The Need For Speed (1994) and Need For Speed: Underground 2 (2004) where fantastic.
I would have voted for Need For Speed III: Hot Pursuit (1998)
Why is the original Underground not in the list? And ProStreet is awesome, also not in the list.
So why not EA remaster that game on modern systems?
My favorite is still the Wii U version of the game. Sad it never got ported to Switch or Switch 2 and it looks like it never will due to Criterion's recent layoff.
What are these poll options? No one thinks the original, Carbon, Undercover, or Shift are the best entries.
Criterion's first two go-rounds with the series are unquestionably the best. Most Wanted '12 > Most Wanted '05
First and foremost, happy 20th anniversary Most Wanted - great to hear that it's still considered one of if not the best... but it's nice that apparently Hot Pursuit is as well in its own way so if I ever want to give Need for Speed a try myself there's that one available also on Switch (would be great if more eventually came to Switch 1 and/or 2)!
It's true. This is the best in the series and the fact it hasn't been re-released on Switch is tragic.
Most Wanted 2012 on the WiiU wasn't quite as good but was still a really good game.
The first Underground would argue otherwise
I still play Need for Speed Hot Pursuit occasionally on Switch. Unfortunately Wii was my first console, so I never had an opportunity to play others. The visuals look impressive. I guess there is little chance of this being ported or remastered…
@Yosti
Here's someone who's played those games and noticed how lately people seem to have forgotten that Need for Speed existed before the Underground era.
Although, here on this website, they might have a point, since the NFS games, from the first one (1994) to Porsche Unleashed (2000), were never released on Nintendo consoles (well, there was a port of Porsche for the GBA years later, quite interesting, but, well...).
Now,
And regarding the opinion of whether Most Wanted is the best, the truth is, it's a matter of personal opinion,, However, the addition of police chases, an interesting story, and other details, which for obvious reasons give it its well-deserved fame, cannot be denied. However, I would put High Stakes (1999), since it not only continued the additions from the original Hot Pursuit (1998), such as police chases, but also the car damage effects, a Career mode, and more that I won't mention because it would make this post even longer. But I will say this: many people will say things about the soundtracks of the NFS games from the Underground era, but for me, the soundtracks of those 90s classics were something I truly miss. They weren't just unique, they were "original" to those games. Anyway...
@Serpenterror Agreed a million times a million! The WiiU game is easily my favorite Need for Speed game!
So, so good!
@Serpenterror You can grab PS Vita, it's cheap and port of this game is actually good.
Of most game series, the best outing was in that age of gaming. Systems had a lot of possibility, but the focus was still mainly on gameplay, not on pixel perfect 4k raytracing fps stuff. Or microtransaction dlc passes stuff.
Loved this game to bits back in the days!
100% Facts. This is probably my favorite racing game ever, followed by Project Gotham Racing 2 & Mario Kart Wii
I would love a need for speed hot pursuit 2 remaster. The PS2 version was easily my favorite Need For Speed game.
I didn’t know the GameCube version didn’t have the filter. Maybe I will have to track it down and do another playthrough with that. I loved this game on the Xbox growing up
I love NFS. I own every modern title on Xbox and as many older ones as I could find.
I loved the Wii U’s version of Most Wanted as well one of my favorite games in the system.
It sucks that Unbound killed the franchise.
@Serpenterror Ah, sweet memories!
What was the one ported to Wii U with a remaster?
The only entry I’ve played is Hot Pursuit remastered on the Switch. It’s a highlight of my library. I didn’t go for more realistic racers prior to this. It was an absolute joy to play both as street racers and cops, with the gadgets.
I’m keen to play past games should they get remastered, or new games if the series is still going.
@TyGuy this! Okay it is a very narrow run between Need For Speed 2 Special Edition and Hot Pursuit 2 (PS 2) but if I had to narrow it down to one then i'd say Fever for the Flava!
Burnout 2 is the best Need for Speed
@AussieMcBucket Most Wanted U
Most Wanted U!!!
Most Wanted U for me as well.
Back in the days it was the only NFS I have ever played. If I remember well it was focused on drifting and police chasing. I tottally enjoyed it although I admit I played it on PS3.
