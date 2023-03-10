Square Enix has today released its Outline of Financial Results Briefing, which was held on 3rd February 2023, and from the sounds of a comment from current CEO and president Yosuke Matsuda, blockchain is still very much in the company's future (via Wario64, Stephen Totilo).

In response to the question about sustainable growth from FY2024/3 (which sees the release of the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy XVI and the potential release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, two huge titles for the company) to FY2025/3, Matsuda said that the company had a "good spread of new releases in FY2025/3 and beyond", but then ended by saying "We also hope that you will look forward to the blockchain games we plan to launch in FY2024/3 and thereafter".

Square Enix has been one of the biggest video game developers to get involved in NFTs and blockchain, both joining a blockchain itself and creating Final Fantasy NFTs, much to the dismay of many fans all around the world. In fact, president Matsuda (who is stepping down from his role this summer and being replaced by director Takashi Kiryu) has been the biggest spokesperson for the medium in the past, and it sounds like the company is continuing to press forward in the market: