It came during the night. From the darkest, most existentially tortured recesses of a Game Freak designer’s brain. Diffidently, at first, then more boldly. Finally, hips swishing, stripper heels glittering, it announced itself across the Internet in a burst of dramatics. I am speaking, of course, of Mega Starmie, the breakout Internet star of Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
At first, Mega Starmie frightened us. In its first official days of life, its long, powerful legs and humanoid gait evoked images of runway models, male, female, or otherwise; however, its lack of a head seemed at odds with this, confusing anyone who had liked those legs. “Am I attracted to Mega Starmie?” asked certain players, before ultimately dismissing Mega Starmie as a valiant yet unfinished design. Certainly, it was not something that they had thought of sexually when alone and three drinks in, staring out the window during a rainstorm.
Next came the memes. They cast Mega Starmie as an outsider, an abomination, a sentient pair of legs with no real purpose for existing. And man, those legs took a beating. Every joke seemed to zero in on this one physical trait over which Mega Starmie had no real control.
They compared Mega Starmie to Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants. They claimed that Mega Starmie was a bug the programmers had forgotten to address. They suggested Mega Starmie was physically violent. No one ever stopped to think about how this made Mega Starmie feel.
But it’s always darkest before dawn, and Mega Starmie began to build a cult of personality. Perhaps it was the meme of Mega Starmie as Patrick in sexy fishnets; perhaps it was Mega Starmie’s status as an underdog, spurned by society. Perhaps it was because of Mega Starmie’s Pokédex entry, which suggested that it had become more humanoid “to supplant humanity.” To break the wheel.
Whatever the reason, Mega Starmie began to assume the role of a self-possessed rebel imbued with feminine power. A symbol of resistance. A queer icon.
Queer cosplayers across the Internet started dressing as Mega Starmie, both for Halloween and just to terrorise their conservative relatives. Awarding her the pronouns of she/her, they recast her as the protagonist of a new, celebratory strain of memes, positioning her as a SheEO and arbiter of taste. She appeared in Devil Wears Prada memes, Bridesmaids memes, Jean Claude Van Damme memes. Drag queens learned how to paint like Mega Starmie and constructed entire garments to evoke her potent, otherworldly glamour.
Finally, Mega Starmie had a purpose in life: to slay.
Regular Starmie has already been memed before, of course. Once the Internet caught on to its vaguely sexual cries in French dubs of the original Pokémon series, people had a field day. But even French Starmie’s sex positivity and certified freak status weren’t enough to make it into a queer icon.
This time around, things are different. Mega Starmie is a former reject of society, excluded for her very nature. She didn’t choose to have long, muscular legs. She was born this way.
It also helps that Regular Starmie was already a queer icon of sorts before Legends: Z-A came out. Thanks to its officially genderless status according to the National Pokédex and its purple-and-yellow colouring, which evokes the non-binary flag, Regular Starmie has already been a non-binary icon for many.
In fact, its former status has inspired passionate questions about how Mega Starmie should identify now in terms of its pronouns. Is Mega Starmie she/her? Or is Mega Starmie they/them? Perhaps she/they are comfortable with both labels and will accept either.
I choose to believe that Mega Starmie is nothing if not passionate about making her gender identity non-controversial. For this reason, I believe that she’s a she/they who uses any discussion surrounding her labels as an opportunity to educate her friends and provoke her haters, in a non-pedantic way.
And just like non-binary and trans people these days, Mega Starmie has often been misunderstood and even feared by the general populace. I mean, it’s not like she’s turning children gay by breathing on them, or Hydro Pump-ing every man she sees; a lot of the time, she’s just trying to teleport up to her trainer as he completes yet another scaffolding obstacle course. And we’re going to snicker behind her back? Wow.
Whatever people say about her, Mega Starmie is thriving these days. And she may even have a love interest soon. Word on the street is that Mega Malamar has also been claimed as a queer icon, one that’s even more out and proud than Mega Starmie. In one meme, Mega Malamar can be seen using his psychic powers to spread gay rights around the world. Honestly, he sounds like a perfect match for Meg. They can attend rallies together.
Also, the world needs another ludicrous fictional couple to root for now that Pennywise and the Babadook have parted ways. At least, I assume they have. I used to check every year but I haven’t in a while. Maybe that’s because my mental health has improved.
And maybe that’s because I know that there’s a Mega Starmie out there somewhere, watching over the queers, singing God Help the Outcasts as she struts down Centrico Plaza, Mega Kick-ing anyone who doesn’t have a Pride flag on their porch.
So Starmie shines in every colour of the spectrum?
It's a starfish, so it makes a lot of sense to me. Besides, I really like Mega Starmie. I don't get the hate. It's a lovely Mega and I'm all for it to be a symbol if people feel that it should be. Why not? Live and let live. Let love rule. Peace out! ✌️⭐
Interesting article and pretty entertaining to read. I'm sure emotionally fragile people won't have an issue with it right?😐🤔😆
People read way too much into things like this. I don’t see how this form is meant to be a queer representation.
I don't have a pride flag on my porch, but as long as Mega Starmie doesn't Mega Kick me (or anyone else for that matter) for not having any then we're good 😀.
Mega Starmie is just a Pokémon version of Patrick Star (Spongebob) and I'm okay with that.
@RareFan It's not that it's deliberate representation per se, more that certain queer communities have adopted it as a symbol after finding it unintentionally relatable.
The image of a Mega Starmie singing God Help the Outcasts has unfortunately led to the image of a trainer in a black cloak throwing a pokeball at her while singing "Be mine or you will buuuuuurn!!"
I don't know how I feel about this yet, but not all of the adjectives are negative!
Megastarmie needs to lip sync to the pink pony club song while dressed as Dr. Frankenfurter next Halloween.
Didn't recognize the author's name, and it was a really good and interesting read. I thought it was an imaginary fever dream until I started clicking on the numerous links. Good way to start a Monday. 😁
Congrats to NL for keeping the comments open on this one, I'm gonna cut you guys some slack for awhile as my way of saying thanks.😉
@Pillowpants dude, that was hilarious
Also, thanks for the article! You don't see pieces like this as much any more, and while I personally don't think I'll give Mega Starmie another thought after I close this tab, this story put a smile on my face on a hard morning. And the fact that a sexy starfish can give hope and meaning to other queer people like me is a common delight! Keep doing what you do!
nice, love a new unintentional queer icon! first it was blahaj then mega starmy
great article, and thanks for doing good moderation on these comments. i always knew NL was a queer friendly site, despite some losers being on here.
A hopefully thought-provoking counterpoint to this - wouldn't it be better if Starmie (in general and in particular Mega Starmie) were simply itself, i.e. a Pokémon? Just like whoever person should be themselves...
Starmie is the new Birdo 💅🏼❤️👠
I’m so surprised to read such a good article like this in here. The online videogame community is not always known for its… open mindedness
And thanks for keeping the comments open, I’m sure it’s gonna be fine anyway.
Long live Starmie ! 👠
I guess that's one side of things I've seen for Mega Starmie.
The other side has been the absolute opposite, drenched in absurd power scaling masculinity by transforming Starmie into the legendary Super Saiyan Broly.
https://x.com/X7zt3VNjEB87395/status/1989936564315849199
https://youtu.be/FKt6V-TFUq8
Not gonna lie that is the worst mega design so far as well.
Yay Mega Starmie! This is great I really love it when people find something relatable like this, even if it's not the intention. And I'd somehow never seen that French Starmie before, hahaha!
Memes aside, this mega evolution is absolute bottom of the barrel garbage in my opinion. I'm not a fan of mega evolution as a whole, but at least a bunch of them still have cool designs. This is mega lame, in comparison. No amount of funny memes will change that for me. But I do appreciate the funny memes.
Edit: what the heck was going on in this comment section by the way, I see several removed messages. Maybe it's better that I don't know.......
I love how Mega Evolutiona are just taking a past Pokémon’s form and just giving it some weird physical aspect. Like, what if we gave Ampharos flowing locks, or Starmie bipedal ability? The fans of Pokémon and the artists inspired by Pokémon love interpreting more to Pokémon than initially designed and is goes all the way to the 90’s. This alongside Tyflosion’s recreational habits interpreted after Legends: Arceus are my favorite.
Gotta say props to NL for leaving the comments open here but also to the mods for keeping on top of it.
Imagine, in a franchise that literally lets you set wildlife on fire, being upset by a fan-made walk cycle.
Every single time I see anything from Tiktok I am happy I am not and will never be on that platform because even as a gay man I have no idea what is going on there and where it comes from.
Lmao this made for an interesting read 😁
Happy to see that everybody agrees with the content of this article !
Mega Starmine was doing sashay.
So elegant. 👠
Lifesize Mega Starmie plush when Pokemon Centre?!
@Munchlax Exactly. It's not even a trend unique to the LGBTQ+ community. There's a parallel where black/PoC fans in certain fandoms will also adopt non-human fictional characters (Piccolo and Knuckles are classic examples).
It makes for an interesting and ultimately harmless conversation about representation and unique perspectives regarding franchises we all enjoy. And it's often ironic how quick reactionaries are to slap that down, despite them ALSO appreciating representation themselves (but dont have to think about it because it's usually a given for them).
…well, this is a thing that exists.
That’s enough internet for me today, and it’s only 8 am here.
@Sindayl I totally forgot about Birdo getting this treatment too! Thanks for reminding me. Brought back some nice memories And agreed, the video game community is definitely not as open-minded as I'd like it to be.
Tbh, I only see Mega Starmie as only a mega evolved Pokémon. Mega evolutions looks cool.
@DTFaux I think the main thing is that these thing just often do not make a lot of sense and especially when it goes into sexual territory (which these mostly don't) it does come across as quite odd (and I should note that I am gay myself so I have come across these sort of things numerous times before).
Of course people can do whatever they like just like people can perceive things however they like.
Very entertaining article. Here's to Mega Starmie serving looks on the runway.
Splash-ay Away
great read 🫶 thank you, NL, for publishing articles like this. all hail starmie!
Thank you for this article. It brightened my day and was a wonderful start to Monday morning.
@a1904 So the question I would then ask is: How much "sense" does it have to make to certain people before such a point of contention is considered a valid enough to be entertained? I also dont see what's so "odd" about what's been mentioned in the article... but that could be me having a much higher threshold for what others consider "odd".
Zooming out a little, I do think some camps dont quite know how to sit with their feelings long enough before they try to articulate them (or simply choose not to die on certain hills); hence why comment sections like these become so curated.
I'm just sad that everyone forgot Bowsette already.
I don't see why anyone would have a problem with this article, especially in light of all the conservative leaning editorials that have been published here.
@WhiteUmbrella Are those conservative leaning editorials in this room with us? This site is literally owned by IGN XD
Really good article! And good job keeping the comments classy, though sorry to see how many had to be removed. Gaming is for everyone!
Sexualising Pokemon will never not be disturbing to me, so not really vibing with this chat. But Mega Starmie is also just categorically one of the laziest designs I’ve ever seen. Truly awful.
Also lol at all the removed comments. Touched a nerve with some people I guess.
Amazing article; this genuinely cheered me up.
@DTFaux @DTFaux Well to me, the whole "X is a queer icon" when X is just a fictional character is always a bit weird and especially when it does become sexual it does go into weird territory. As I mentioned, people can do this sort of thing (they can even draw sexy Gardevoir if they like) but once you get to the point where you get an article about it on a mainstream gaming website, there will be some people who just find it weird.
All I was trying to say is this comment section will never end well.
@a1904 You keep throwing around "odd" and "weird", but that doesn't really articulate why that's necessarily a bad thing.
And considering how gaming as a whole is (and always has been) "weird", it seems like the issue is more the flavor of weirdness than weirdness on the whole. Like, this is the same site that has no issue covering games like Lollipop Chainsaw, Bayonetta, and even Senran Kagura.
It seems more weird that THIS would be the line, if I were to give the benefit of the doubt.
I can’t believe how bad this Mega design looks. Feels like it’s created by an intern within a few hours.
The memes are pretty funny though! At least some good came out of it.
