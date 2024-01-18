The hybrid nature of the Nintendo Switch means that it's often an item that ends up getting chucked in a rucksack or carried around when we leave home, and, to that end, we've seen a host of carry cases and bags designed to accommodate not just the console itself, but its various accessories and add-ons.

San Fransico-based WaterField Designs has produced several Switch-focused storage options, usually focusing on a high level of protection twinned with premium materials and a fashion-conscious appearance – as well as a lofty price tag to match.

The company's latest product, however, is perhaps its most far-reaching yet; the Tech Folio Backpack is designed to be the alpha and omega of the bag world, offering a dazzling array of storage compartments for all of your tech and gaming needs. Is this the ultimate bag for a gamer on the go? We were lucky enough to be sent a sample by WaterField and have been putting it through its paces over the past few days.

The Tech Folio Backpack boasts an incredible 11 different pockets for all of your gadgets and doo-dahs, as well as a main compartment for storing larger items, like your laptop or a games console.

We often find when we leave the house that we can't decide which handheld to bring (along with the Switch, of course), so having all of those secure compartments is a real boon. Many of them have zippers, which means you can keep things even more secure – the only concern we have is that some of the pockets which are adjacent to one another when the bag is closed lack significant padding, and that could mean that delicate items rub up against one another in transit. If you're careful with how you configure your items, this shouldn't be an issue, however.

The main compartment is seriously roomy despite the fact that the bag itself doesn't feel overly large. It's easily big enough to store the Switch dock, for example, or a larger item – we managed to fit a Dreamcast arcade stick in there, for example. Thought has been given to other essential items, such as a holder inside the main compartment for your drink bottle.

On the outside, there's a 'quick access' pocket on the front of the bag, which is secured by "hidden rare-earth magnets" – this is especially handy for items you need to grab in a hurry, but we'd be a little concerned with storing valuable things in there, as it would be very easy for someone to reach in and take things when you're out and about.

It's worth noting that, like WaterField's other products, the Tech Folio Backpack is constructed with high-quality materials; you can choose from water-resistant 1680 denier ballistic nylon or waxed canvas to accompany the premium full-grain leather which is present on all four variants of the bag, while YKK waterproof zippers are used throughout. The light brown leather on the sample we were sent is somewhat prone to marks and scuffs, however – so if that bothers you, then you might want to avoid the 'Grizzly' leather option.

To be honest, you'd expect premium materials when you consider the cost of this product: a whopping $379.

WaterField's products have always been at the higher end of the scale, so this is to be expected – and the Tech Folio Backpack is one of the most comprehensive bags the company has ever produced. "I don't know of any other professional backpack with a dedicated gear compartment like this that can organize so many accessories,” says company owner Gary Waterfield in the product's PR materials. While we'd argue that there are rivals out there which can carry as much gear for a lower price, there's no denying that this is a fantastic bag for gamers and tech lovers on the move – if you can afford it.

As several of the SKUs have sold out already, there seems to be a bigger market for this than you might assume.