London is once again being treated to a pop-up Pokémon Center at this year's 2024 Europe International Championships and you can now reserve a slot to check out some of the merch on offer.

The store will be open throughout the event at ExCeL London from 4th-7th April and promises to have "International Championships-exclusive products" on display.

You can book yourself a slot at the London pop-up by heading to the official booking site or following the link in the announcement tweet below. Bookings are available for up to four people, with times ranging from 9:45am - 7:15pm on 4th-6th and 9:15am - 3:15pm on 7th. Remember that these slots are likely to fill up fast, so bookable times may vary depending on when you try to book yours.





Sign up for a time slot here: pic.twitter.com/NXW5m2sqck 📣 Reservations for the 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships Pokémon Center pop-up store are now LIVE! 📣Sign up for a time slot here: https://t.co/1cKKv6x8h8 March 15, 2024

As expected, the booking site is rather slow at the time of writing, with slots regularly timing out due to increased traffic. Our advice is that if you want to nab a spot, try to get in sooner rather than later.

Of course, a slot is no guarantee that things will go swimmingly on arrival — back in 2022, attendees were advised to arrive an hour before their reserved slot as huge queues formed. Our fingers are crossed that things go a little smoother this time, but we'll just have to wait and see.