Ever since The Pokémon Company uttered the name Pokémon Legends: Z-A, one idea has obsessively swirled around my mind: I needed to declare my favourite Pokémon for each letter in the alphabet, in reverse alphabetical order.
Anyone else? Just me? And why? I don’t know, because what I thought would be a fun, breezy exercise ended up being an endless toil of picking between my favourite children. It taught me what a Pokémon must feel when inflicted with paralysis.
In the end, there could only be 26 winners, though. These were the victors.
Z: Zorua
Zorua is the rare Pokémon that’s never felt like a commodity. True to its nature as an elusive master of illusions, this sly fox has remained difficult to obtain in most games it's appeared in, making it still feel special a decade and a half since its debut.
If I could have one Pokémon as a pet, Zorua would be the one, if only for the mischief that would ensue.
Y: Yamask
Pokémon has plenty of monsters that become quite disturbing once you learn their nature, but Yamask just about takes the cake.
It’s quite literally a human soul that carries around a mask of its former face. This begs some questions, such as why every human that turned into a Yamask looked the same, but my spine is tingling enough without going there.
X: Xerneas
I never had a chance to catch Xerneas as Generation VI is the only mainline entry that I didn’t play through to completion (I’ll carry that great shame). However, that doesn’t stop me from adoring its handsome majesty.
Many people have drawn the comparison between it and the Forest Spirit in Princess Mononoke, and as I see it, Game Freak was doing something right if it’s getting comparisons to Studio Ghibli.
W: Wiglett
Do I like Wiglett because it’s an absolutely ridiculous pseudo-variant-but-not-actually of Diglett? You bet.
Do I take Wiglett seriously? Absolutely not, but that’s also why I love this notoriously long white eel and its clown nose (mouth?). They knew what they were doing here.
No SAWK ? 😟
But I like him the most.
“I don’t think you’ll find many people who dislike Pikachu”
You called?
Fun idea for an article and nice list - won't make one myself, but if I did I'd consider including several of the Pokémon listed here, too (of course looking forward to others' as well if someone else posts theirs here in the comments)!
I’m really looking forward to legends z-a. Will drop every game I’m currently playing for it
Cute article.
Glad to see that Flygon is on that list
