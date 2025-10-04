Ever since The Pokémon Company uttered the name Pokémon Legends: Z-A, one idea has obsessively swirled around my mind: I needed to declare my favourite Pokémon for each letter in the alphabet, in reverse alphabetical order.

Anyone else? Just me? And why? I don’t know, because what I thought would be a fun, breezy exercise ended up being an endless toil of picking between my favourite children. It taught me what a Pokémon must feel when inflicted with paralysis.

In the end, there could only be 26 winners, though. These were the victors.