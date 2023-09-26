Joe Tirado, a Latino game developer, has imposter syndrome.
He said as such, during his own talk on Latine representation at this year’s Game Developers Conference. In response to a question about his feelings on being Colombian in an industry where he largely lacks compatriot peers, he confessed to frequently thinking, “Do I belong? Did [my job] make a mistake in choosing me?”
Despite that self-doubt, Tirado is a long-time gaming journalist and entertainment professional in his own right, and now helms a successful philanthropic venture; he is both the Strategic Director and a founding member of Latinx in Gaming, a non-profit organization that has many goals, but one driving mission: to get Latino people hired in the gaming industry.
Being a Latino who has been hired to work on a video game is yet another statistically difficult feat that Tirado has accomplished; in addition to once covering games in media and now running a non-profit, he is Project Lead and Marketing and Communications Lead for System Era Softworks, where he works on the hit indie game Astroneer.
Today, this is the model for being a Latine in the video game industry; you must be excellent, and you must also create and weather the change you want to see in the world. And in doing so, you will likely become a role model in the process.
But it’s the model of tomorrow for being Latine in gaming that Latinx has its sights on changing. And it needs our help to do it.
How Latinx in Gaming was founded
Latinx in Gaming began as a small sub-group of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA), a special-interests organization guided by game developers. Only after being scheduled by IGDA to host a Latino-focused round table event at the 2019 Game Developers Conference (GDC) did the chasmal need within the industry fall at the feet of Tirado’s team.
“We were surprised,” Tirado says of that 2019 event when we caught up with him at PAX West 2023. They were expecting a small crowd for their then relatively unknown group. Instead, they were met with a packed room of curious attendees, many of whom came equipped with big-picture, tough questions about an industry that underserves and undervalues them.
The fervor from that meeting pushed the five co-founders to create Latinx in Gaming. In the intervening four years, the organization has incorporated into a full-fledged 501c3 non-profit, today boasting over 10,000 members.
Latinos play video games more than anyone
The vast need for more Latino spaces in gaming may have come as a surprise to Tirado’s team in that moment, but it is a fact that Latin and Hispanic people participate in the hobby at greater rates than anybody else.
At 10%, Hispanics are the second largest group of players in the world, after whites. More players exist across all of Latin America than exist in North America (of course the latter of which still includes Mexico). In July of 2023, Bloomberg reported on an annual industry report by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which found that just under 80% of “Hispanic” people polled in its yearly study claimed to play video games. (That’s a rise from Nielsen’s report of 72% in 2018.) That ratio of players to non-players is higher than all other ethnicity groups, including whites.
And yet despite that cultural embrace, the vast array of Latin American people are widely under-represented in the hobby, both in terms of what gets made, as well as by whom.
“I can count the number of mainline Latino characters in games on one hand,” says Tirado. One study once placed Latino representation within video games at 3% of all total characters. Meanwhile, a report from an American job agency estimates only 8.8% of all game developers are Hispanic.
Lacking fictional representation
In his 2023 talk at GDC, Tirado attempted to make a non-exhaustive but nuanced tally of all fictional Latin-based characters depicted throughout the history of video games. That’s 33 countries and multiple territories across two hemispheres. The results were dire.
A few literal dots in 1981’s Pele’s Soccer for the Atari notwithstanding, Tirado argues the earliest fully-formed Latino representation did not occur until the original arcade version of Punch-Out!! in 1984.
“The character that I submit as the first character, [a] human being that you can see and recognize as a Latino,” begins Tirado, “...was Piston Hurricane. Piston Hurricane was from Cuba, he’s an Afro-Latino.” Despite Punch-Out’s spotty record with cultural stereotypes, Piston Hurricane comes across as genuine to Tirado.
“I mean, if you know Punch-Out!!, they really lean into some terrible stereotypes for cultures in some of the later games. But he was a capable fighter, and he’s pretty chill, not cartoonishly weird or anything like that.”
Yet after Piston Hurricane, Latin representation in games jumps years, even decades in between notable characters. The vast majority of their inclusions are simply real-life athletes on the cover of sports games, as well as caricatured background characters. Latina characters are even less prevalent and are typically hyper-sexualized when they do appear. Tirado explains in his GDC talk that even the most celebrated, modern-day Latina characters, like Blizzard’s Sombra from the Overwatch series, often still tug at the common Latine tropes of taking on criminal anti-hero roles.
And even with these inclusions of flawed (but still important) representation, a gulf exists between the massive Latine player population and playable characters that look and act like them. “I think most Latinos are looking for that representation that’s authentic and feels unique. It hasn’t really come yet,” says Tirado.
The rarity of genuine representation, especially in playable characters, makes it rather potent whenever it does appear. This is emotionally illustrated in this viral clip by X user P1SMx playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a high-budget title starring Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino.
“My favorite kind of representation is the kind where they are Latinos, but it’s not the only thing that they are,” says Tirado. In Spider-Man, Morales is a superhero first and foremost in all of his depictions. Adds Tirado, “I like Dom from Gears of War. He’s kind of Latino-coded, but they don’t lean into [stereotypes]…he is in a fictional world, but he has a Latino accent and he’s played by a Latino person.”
This generally is the blueprint for any complex character, yet it continues to elude many game studios that create Latino game characters.
“You don’t want [characters] to just fall into that bucket of what Latino is ‘supposed’ to be.”
How Latinx in Gaming is changing things
To help instigate change in both the volume and authenticity of Latin-related media, Latinx in Gaming offers multiple ways to help.
One of the group’s recurring events is called 'Conexion,' a free, professional networking event with webinars, resume reviews, and mentorship opportunities for any Latino and Hispanic person who is interested in the gaming industry. And it’s all virtual, which means it’s globally available. These events also help fuel candidate pools that Latinx in Gaming maintains, in order to provide game studios with qualified candidates.
For Latinos who are already creating things, there is also 'Unidos', a month-long showcase taking place during Hispanic Heritage Month in September, also running through October. Unidos celebrates and connects Latinx talent across the gaming industry, with opportunities ranging from sponsorships of Latine gaming tournaments with prize pools for participants to special Twitch streams where Latine game creators, writers, or virtually anything can submit to present their work.
And this year, Latinx in Gaming announced a unique partnership with Google. “They gave us a decent amount of money to do it,” says Tirado. Called 'Con Latinidad,' it’s a mobile game jam where participants are tasked with creating a mobile game in a judged competition for a $30,000 prize pool.
These and other opportunities are discussed daily on the organization’s Discord channel.
Finally, one of the greatest needs Latinx Gaming hopes to fill is education. Available completely for free on its website, 'La Escuelita' is a compendium of tips, must-knows, and general knowledge on all things software development — written in Spanish. Tirado explains, “...we get people to write articles or chapters on what they do in the industry, but purely in Spanish. That way, people who might be in Mexico or in Central America, they can read that, and start learning.”
How Latinx in Gaming receives help
La Escuelita is a unique way to help the group's cause. Thus, in addition to companies offering sponsorships for its events, or people simply giving donations, Tirado wants more industry veterans to offer their knowledge.
“You, the AAA producer person, I want your time, but I also want you to feel compensated…it’s not easy work to write a whole bunch of documentation"
“We’re always looking for people to do features, even in English. We can do the translating.” He stresses this isn’t a matter of donation, but a paid opportunity. “You, the AAA producer person, I want your time, but I also want you to feel compensated…it’s not easy work to write a whole bunch of documentation for best practices for production.” Any industry insider can email the organization to take them up on his offer.
Mentorships are also badly needed. “I literally can’t get enough mentorship for people,” explains Tirado. “If anyone is reading this and they have (industry talent) they want to share, you should definitely reach out to us, because I can find the budget to pay you to do that kind of thing.” Tirado further contextualizes one of the team’s bigger needs: “I’d love to work with a data scientist.”
New games begin with new game designers
Representation in media begets cultural change, but representation can't exist without some kind of bridge. Latinx in Gaming is building those bridges, in many forms.
One type of bridge is simply having a community, which Latinx provides through online channels and gaming events. Or it could be monetary, such as through sponsored game jams and gaming tournaments, or through resume referrals. And often, it's through education and mentorship. All are important needs Latinx's team strives to provide.
It's the absence of any and all of those things that act as a moat separating Latinos from an industry they support as much as anyone else in the world.
To that point, Tirado relishes one of his favorite anecdotes about his organization, in which a young fan happened upon a panel at the Penny Arcade Expo (PAX), back in 2019. “They asked a question…and then afterward they came up to us and were like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool, I didn’t know Latinos came to PAX!’”
He and his team welcomed that fan into the organization, eventually exposing their resume to employers. “Now they work at Microsoft as a writer working on some unannounced project. It’s mind-blowing.” This illustrates exactly how bridges can work in the games industry; the latest Latinx in Gaming career fair saw about ten hires in the industry as a result. “All we did was refer them to some people that we knew. They’re just talented on their own. They have their own skills and their own drive.”
From the minimal representation between Piston Hurricane and Sombra, to single-digit percentage Latine game makers, these are the realities Tirado and his team want to change.
In one of the final bits of advice at his GDC talk, Tirado had this to say to Latinos in or on the cusp of the gaming industry: "The thing that you have is actually pretty valuable. A lot of people look at their Latino culture, name, or accent as something that is not an asset, and I think you should look at it [as an asset].
"You bring something to the table that a lot of other people could never bring."
If you're keen to find out more about Latinx in Gaming, you can find them on Twitch, Discord, on Twitter (@LatinosinGaming), Facebook, LinkedIn, PayPal (should you wish to consider donating), or you can make contact via email on the LXIG website.
As a man born in the states to el Salvadoran immigrants, we grew up with gaming. first with the NES and then with other consoles. It is true that we are under represented. Blue beetle, miles morales, and others are few and far between and I truly appreciate when they come around. Visiting my parents homeland, the local kids and teens play games in internet cafés or watch streams of games. Even my own kids marvel at the idea of seeing someone like them in games and other media and they are mixed heritage now. They saw Miguel O hara, Latin-Irish and they thought it was neat because they are irish-salvadoran. I like the push for more representation in a very homogeneous industry.
As long as your game is good, Ill support it. Representation is one thing, but a bad piece of media is another.
I have a feeling these comments are going to become a dumpster fire, with "Latinx" being a rather divisive term...
Edit: That didn't take very long.
As a Latino man, caucasians using the term "latinx" offends me much much much more than a lack of representation. The term actually offends the majority of latinos so I'd strongly encourage you to not use it. You may think you're being inclusive, but you're actually erasing my heritage and identity and replacing it with some english word that sounds like it was invented in a boardroom. At the very least, please do some research before you continue to use that term.
Wow talk about cultural incentivie indoctrination. As a Latino, I'm going to politely ask you take your appropriation of my language and F off.
i honestly stopped playing miles morales when he started speaking spanish.
Media should be made by as diverse a group as possible, that’s how you get new and interesting ideas.
I understand that the writers of NintendoLife might not understand, but "LatinX" is actually an offensive term. I would respectfully request that it not be used in the future.
I support Latin representation in gaming, but they need to work on consistent branding. This article uses "Latino", "Latine", and "Latinx". As others have said (or will say in future posts), "Latinx" is controversial. I personally prefer "Latine" since it more consistent with the Spanish language and rolls off the tongue better.
"Latinx" also encourages some people to use other "-x" terms for ethnic groups, and as a Filipino, I actually despise the term "Filipinx" since it goes into the color-based stereotype of "pinx", and when pronounced a certain way, it also sounds like a certain body part, which also leads to stereotyping.
Don't Hispanics almost universally hate the term "Latinx"? Isn't using it regardless just pushing white ideals upon minorities?
"Escueiita"
"Esculita"
🤣You guys managed to botch the same word twice in two different ways in barely the same paragraph.
And for the record, not offended, just amused.
@NotSoCryptic @NorthwestEagle @JackieCMarlow LXIG has an in-depth explanation on its site detailing its use of the term and its intentions behind it. They use it, as we have, as an inclusive umbrella for however individual community members identify — it's not intended to erase or ignore anything.
This topic (naturally) generates passionate opinions, so I'd remind everyone in the comments to proceed with respect and consideration of our Community Rules. Thanks in advance.
I would like to see more cultural representation in games, if only because I'm growing rather tired of all the games set either in feudal Japan or based on some medieval European setting. It's gotten stale and boring. I'm not much of a metroidvania guy at all because I always get lost and frustrated, but I played Guacamelee for the first time earlier this year and absolutely loved it. I didn't bother to 100% it, but I think I beat the whole game in one day. Would love to see more stuff like that with a strong cultural identity. It's not even about meeting diversity quotas for me, I just crave something different.
I don't want it to just be indie studios, though. I want to see triple-A publishers making more games that aren't so heavily based in the same regions. Ubisoft is pretty good at offering variety in this regard, between Immortals Fenyx Rising, Prince of Persia, and the Assassin's Creed games. Even the Fiesta de Los Muertos level in Rayman Legends was awesome. More of that, please. The Sand Kingdom in Mario Odyssey is another great example. Even if the developers aren't from the particular culture they're representing, it's just cool to see more of.
Myself and every Latino person I know despise the word "Latinx."
Look, I know everything is supposed to be PC, inclusive, and non-offensive, but the fact is Spanish is a gendered language, and grammar and respect for the language and culture both matter. "Latino" is correct. "Latinx" is divisive at best, and an outright lie about an entire ethnicity at worst.
There are 1000's of etnicities, non of them are called 'white' or 'latino' or any other convenient bucket people are thrown into.
This only leads to stereotypes and does not help in enjoying peoples real cultural differences at all. Neither in games nor in the real world.
@MediocreChuch please don’t think this Latinx word is a “White” thing. It’s a “Leftist” thing. It rolls sexual identity into a racial group to increase intersectionality. Many white folks stand with you, Latino community!
@Yomerodes Ha, well I'll blame the 'ii' on my monitor blurring my lowercase 'i' and 'l'. And a gremlin ran off with the second 'e', probably. 👀
Thanks for the spot.
@Not_Soos Immortal Fenyx rising? Greek setting is just as over saturated as Medieval European and Feudal Japan.
RIP this site. Sad and Pathetic SJWs. And i'm hispanic.
@dartmonkey - Speaking from as respectful a position as I can, it really is an offensive term and viewed with hostility by those who you are trying to represent.
It hasn't had the effect the corporations that created it think it has.
I'm not trying to make anyone angry, I'm just pointing it out. Many others on this site have as well.
Good article and I agree with the messaging but I really think that there must be a better way to say latinix where it doesn’t sound so incredibly dumb for instance it’s not 100% proper but hispanic sounds a million times less forced
@Debo626 Yeah I made an account just to say this. It's an extremely minor subset of ethnic Latino people that even accept the term. The rest of us want nothing to do with it.
@Mendax ...and a reactionary.
POC tend to be the biggest consumers in gaming but never on the dev side unfortunately.
Sometimes you can't be what you can't see. Representation matters.
I like the idea on this article and I believe widening the voices and views on a subject can only add to the richness of a media/entertainment!
Having said that, the term latinX is really a detriment to support the topic. This word is controversial to say the least and while it comes from a good place in the english speaking community, it definitely does not only sound weird to us latinos (we dont have an X in any word like this) but it also redirects the whole point to cultural appropiation and mislabeling other communites usage of correct language. I would remove this term while keeping the same intention of the article.
@JackieCMarlow SO MUCH THIS! I do not know know a single Latino that uses Latinx. I find it offensive and degrading for Caucasians to determine what to call people of Latin decent against their will. And I'm Caucasian, but I have many, many, many Latin Americans friends here in Miami, and not a single one them is Latinx.
@Wisps yeah my only real-life experience with the word is being scolded for not using it instead of the words it's derived from.
Guess the ethnicity of who scolded me.
@dartmonkey using a term as an inclusive umbrella that's nearly universally reviled by the people it's meant to label, got it.
@Debo626 “ Myself and every Latino person I know despise the word "Latinx.”
Same, pretty much only people from LGBTQ+ care. No one in my family or friends (latin) use it, they also do not want to called that.
The spanish language is gendered but is that really bad, do these people only want the use that term and in long term try to make our language gender neutral.
Nevertheless the cause seems good but the name… ugh it feels like pandering straight outta left wing USA
I'm an Anglo-Caucasian and even I hate the word "Latinx". Who the hell made up that word? A 90's marketing team?
I will echo the comments above and request to please stop calling us “Latinx.” It is downright offensive and not at all inclusive in the way you think. If you really need a neutral term just say “Latin” or something. Our language is gendered and we don’t really appreciate English speakers forcing a term down our throats.
“Latinx” isn’t so much controversial as it is dumb. It sounds dumb in Spanish, it sounds dumb in English, and there already is a gender neutral form of Latino.
If Latino communities want me to use Latinx, absolutely. No problem. However, this hasn’t organically come from Latinos. In the long run, though, newer generations of latinos may adopt it.
Im surprised AfroLatino's are on the list. They face prejudice from their own fellow Latino's.
@Fangleman32 Hard agree. I don't care who makes what. A bad game is a bad game. No matter who makes it.
@nessisonett Also very much agree. But I want the experience speak for itself rather it be advertised as "Someone not White or Asian made this!"
