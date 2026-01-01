Good news, everyone! No need to bother with all that GOTY rigmarole next year, as it's already wrapped and bagged. Commiserations to the losers, and congratulations to Rhythm Heaven Groove! Catch you all again in '27...
Okay, okay. That's a little premature, but the fact that we're getting a brand new Rhythm Heaven/Paradise game puts 2026 ahead of every year since 2016 (which brought us Megamix on 3DS), so anything else on the calendar is just gravy, really.
Jokes-not-jokes aside, with Switch 2 now off to the races, there's loads to look forward to in the coming 12 months. Capcom's going hard with not just Resident Evil Requiem, but also Gold Editions of RE7 and 8, Monster Hunter Stories 3, and new IP Pragmata. Square Enix has the FF VII Remake Intergrade on the way, followed by DQ VII Reimagined, but they're not just redoing seventh entries in their biggest series - there's also the promising-looking Adventures of Elliot on the way.
FromSoft's Elden Ring will make a long-awaited appearance on Switch 2, and we'll find out more about system-exclusive The Duskbloods this year. Koei Tecmo's remaking Fatal Frame II, and Level-5's DECAPOLICE and Layton should be returning (although GenAI concerns you, you might be on red alert with those).
Elsewhere, you've got Indiana Jones, Batman, Bond, erm, Bubsy - all the greats have Nintendo appointments in 2026. There'll be no let-up on the indie front, either; Mina the Hollower, The Eternal Life of Goldman, Neverway, and MIO are just a tiny handful we've got our eye on.