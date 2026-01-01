Guide 35 Upcoming Nintendo Switch 1 & 2 Games To Look Forward To In 2026 The very best Switch 1 & 2 games coming soon

And Nintendo? With new Yoshi, Fire Emblem, and Mario Tennis entries, Splatoon and Pokémon spin-offs announced, a sprinkling of NS2 Editions, and Tomodachi Life (and the aforementioned GOTY shoo-in) on Switch 1, it's shaping up quite nicely already. Throw in some surprises later in the year, and 2026 has real potential.

Whatever lies ahead, we'll be right there with you to share the ups, downs, middles, insides, outsides, and all other sides of the world of Nintendo. And while we've just said a teary goodbye to the lovely Felix (we'll miss you, Felix!), keep an eye out for video team news soon!

We've got some exciting plans, and we're honoured to have you aboard the good ship Nintendo Life. From everyone here, we wish you the happiest of New Years!

Adios, 2025. Let us know below if you've got any gaming resolutions for the new year - we hope you get 2026 off to a great start!