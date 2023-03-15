Who made it?

Intelligent Systems — you know, the team that recently released Fire Emblem Engage.

What's the premise?

You are a cute, red, sumo-like creature named Mallow who has to save "children" who have become stuck in 3D puzzles around the park. It's your job as the player to solve the puzzles and rescue the kids. You can also create and share your own level creations, which was pretty neat back in the day.

Why should you play it?



It's easy to pick up and play, and can be hard to put down... until you get stumped on a puzzle. It's also great fun making your own puzzles.

It spawned a little series of games that were named differently across both sides of the pond. There was the sequel, Fallblox (or Crashmo in North America), the Wii U game Pullblox World (Pushmo World in NA, and a game we covered previously in this 'Countdown' series), and a fourth free-to-start entry on 3DS called Fullblox (Stretchmo in North America). They're all similar and all worth investigating while you can.

Also, the latter contains four level packs which each requires a purchasable pass to access, so have a look now and see if you're interested in grabbing those passes before you can't anymore.

How much is it?

This one will set you back $6.99 / £5.39 / €5,99.

We'll be back soon with another 3DS or Wii U eShop recommendation as part of this 'Countdown' series. Let us know below if you've already got this in your collection and share your thoughts.