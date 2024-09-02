This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

Unicornicopia is a maddeningly simple and colourful game that lacks both character and depth, making for a shallow experience under the guise of a child-friendly platformer/runner. The ‘action’ is entirely on-rails and is about as basic as you can get. You’ll jump over enemies, duck to avoid enemies, and collect coins that allow you to refuel and run for even longer. There’s no control over your unicorn to move them back or forward and as such, and no real way to fail at collecting every coin on the map.

The gameplay really is just too basic and gets frustratingly boring very early on. For a young or inexperienced gamer, this might not be the absolute worst way to introduce them to the concept of a platformer, but it really does deliver the bare minimum.

The enemy design is about as stock as you can get, with cartoonish bugs and animals that somehow even hover unconvincingly as you dip, duck, dive, and dodge their various unappealing palette swaps behind a nauseating array of garishly bright backdrops. The game also lacks any kind of customisation feature, which would’ve been a nice addition for kids to make their own technicolour steeds.

There really isn’t a huge amount more to say about Unicornicopia. Its game design is rudimentary and undeveloped to the nth degree and will offer zero challenge to anyone with gaming experience. Its art design is overly cartoonish and brash; not awful for children, but completely unappealing, boring, and nauseating to an adult audience. And kids deserve a darn sight better than 'not awful'.

Oh yes, and the soundtrack and sound effects are just as stock as the visuals, with a dive sound effect almost identical to that of Sonic’s jump. Skip it.

