No, not the popular Bowie song. Starman is a wonderfully simple puzzler with a heavy focus on its relaxing atmosphere and puzzling problems.

You’ll find yourself thinking outside of the box using said box, a light orb, and other things in an array of intriguing and creative ways to progress. You take control of a lone astronaut, a simple white figural design, exploring an entirely noir world alone. Despite this isolated aesthetic, the game manages to feel alive and beautiful, giving the illusion of a wider universe outside with some breathtakingly brilliant background designs.

The gameplay, while simplistic, is great. You command Starman’s movement with the 'A' button, interact with elements using 'B', and the rest is up to you to figure out. The control is, unsurprisingly given its simplicity, flawless, with no getting stuck on walls and great responsiveness from Starman himself. The puzzles become increasingly creative, giving variety to later levels.

The only issue lies in its length; clocking in at a max of three hours, you’ll breeze through it in no time. That said, for a lazy afternoon slumping on the sofa, Starman is ideal. Its beautiful black-and-white visuals, wonderful ambient space-inspired soundtrack, and chill gameplay make it delightfully relaxing.

If you can get over the short length and are looking for a unique puzzler with great style, then Starman — waiting not in the sky, but on the eShop — is your man.