A port of a shmup that originally started life on the Xbox 360, Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition is a mad time. It’s a shoot 'em up that cuts right to the chase, throwing you straight into hordes of enemies after a very brief tutorial segment. A standard indie shmup at first glance, it offers some features that let it stand out from the crowd a little.

The weapons are interesting, as the game arms you not only with a basic machine gun, but also a screen-spanning bomb for sticky situations and a huge laser that can be operated at the cost of bringing you down to 20% health. These can lead to some fun experimenting and be a real lifesaver when used correctly.

You also have the ability to change the colour of your ship, allowing you to shoot blocks in a row that match the colour of your blast for some unexpected puzzling elements and further benefits. Other than that, it’s standard fare, but the sheer quantity of 'stuff' in general on the screen is as impressive as it is head-hurting.

Overdriven Reloaded looks similar to many colleagues in its genre and is sadly lacking in any really interesting level design. Both the player ship and the enemies are pretty generic, though the weapon animations often look impressive when sweeping across the screen. It’s great fun, but suffers from some minor sloppy issues such as a lack of clarity as to when you’ve taken a hit.

There’s definitely more good than bad on display here, though.

