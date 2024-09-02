This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

Feudal Alloy is a really good indie platformer that blends the Metroidvania progression style with some interesting mechanics and a wonderful hand-drawn art style, delivering something special as a result. Feudal Alloy has you explore a huge open world, discovering new areas as you go and adding to your map to try and make sense of the maze you’re tasked with navigating — classic Metroidvania stuff. As with many games of this sub-genre, it can be very confusing and frustrating at times, but the sense of accomplishment when you successfully find your way outweighs the annoyance of being lost.

The plot is endearingly bizarre, having you take control of a fish in a tank controlled by a medieval robot called Attu, who takes revenge on bandits who stole oil from the residents of a care home for retired robots that he looks after. Weirdness like this is why we love indie games.

Attu has a sword at his disposal but, as you progress, he gains the option to upgrade not only his weapon, but also purchase better legs, arms, torso, bombs, melee weapons, and of course, a nicer tank for the fish.

Progression is based on the collection of loot and coin, which can be traded and used for the aforementioned upgrades. Standard fare, but it has great synergy with the story elements. The interesting mechanics come in the form of a stamina meter that Attu can exhaust by swinging his sword too many times. This is also manipulated in environmental areas, such as in extreme heat where he can’t use his sword unless he applies a cooling agent. That does mean you’ll have to do some backtracking if you don’t have the right item at the right time, but it adds some great variety.

Stylistically, Feudal Alloy is reminiscent of titles such as Rayman Legends with its beautiful hand-drawn art style and detailed characters and backdrops. The movements are fluid and the world, despite being filled by machines, is full of life and character.

Feudal Alloy is a wonderful example of a platformer done right. A brilliant, exploratory adventure that throws interesting mechanics on the table that breathe life into a well-established sub-genre.

