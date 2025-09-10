Developer Wales Interactive is back with another FMV game, this time joining forces with movie studio Dark Rift Horror to present an Alien-inspired sci-fi romp with Dead Reset. Much like previous titles such as The Bunker and Five Dates, this latest effort has you make key choices at frequent intervals to influence the story and, in this case, maybe survive the horrors ahead.
Spoiler: You won’t survive. Y’see, as the title suggests, Dead Reset is set within a time loop, with protagonist Cole Mason reliving the same moments over and over again with each subsequent death – sort of like Edge of Tomorrow, then. Taking place within a dilapidated sci-fi lab of sorts, Cole discovers that a series of experiments has led to the birth of a deadly, gruesome monster; one that emerges from the chest of a helpless victim, no less. Remind you of anything?
Choices made throughout the story have an effect on how the supporting characters view Cole, and these include the headstrong sidekick Fearne, the brash, trigger-happy mercenary Slade, the cold, calculating scientist Magson, and more. From a morality standpoint, it’s often obvious what kind of choice needs to be made, but Dead Reset wisely keeps you on your toes by throwing in a few surprising punishments here and there – many of which result in your bloody death.
Make no mistake, Dead Reset is pretty grim, with blood and guts flying all over the place. However, many of the death scenes became quite funny in a “Gosh, I won’t be doing that again” kind of way. Pacing remains fairly solid, meaning you’re not waiting around too long for the story to get going again upon each reset.
Furthermore, through the magic of storytelling, not every loop sends you right back to the beginning, because jeez, that would be terrible. Instead, you hit natural checkpoints along the way which make each subsequent death feel slightly less devastating. Overall, Dead Reset tells a compelling story that kept me locked in for its duration, and there’s definitely value in tracking down each of the four endings, along with the *checks PR notes* 337 unique scenes available.
As for general production, the image quality is superb throughout. The set design is decent, though you can definitely tell that it’s low-budget at times; the valves on the doors look like they’ve been carved out of tin cans. The performances are also a little mixed, with Daniel Thrace and Lyndsey Craine doing an admirable job throughout, while Andrina Carroll often struggles to sell the motivations of antagonist Magson.
It's a Switch release, although those playing on Switch 2 will need to, uh… consider not for now. The game frequently freezes, sometimes indefinitely, and although Wales Interactive is fully aware of this, the team is currently unable to apply a fix thanks to the lack of dev kits. Performance on Switch 1, mind you, is mostly fine. I experienced one of the aforementioned freezes, but it wasn’t a particularly lengthy one.
I’ll give it a spin when I can play it on my Switch 2. Looks like a fun little game. Hopefully they’ll get their dev kit at some point.
Thanks for the review, seems like a cool idea for those interested in it (not me included considering the genre, but still) - fingers crossed the team will get a dev kit sooner rather than later and so will be able to fix it on Switch 2 and in the meantime see if it's possible to patch the luckily single instance of freezing encountered on Switch!
man, its kinda hard to reconcile this with the fact that Cronos got 7/10 and by every metric seems to be a far superior title. Bloober making an effort as a growing studio to make something toward a AAA title, and it is getting its game evenly
ranked with FMV game with dodgy acting. Plus Cronos losing points for performance issues whereas this retains the 7 even with performance issues. all feels so wrong.
edit: watched the trailer and dead reset looks like a dodgy straight to vid C class movie with obvious terrible acting. Whereas Cronos is actually a high effort title. My goodness
I like the idea of groundhog loop for this type of thing, that’s cool. Hopefully they do it for something less intense than a horror theme as that’s not really my bag, but for someone who likes that theme I hope they enjoy. I guess I would to see this in a samurai theme, still with violence, but could do a whole double cross backstory and even in black and white. That I would play for sure!
@Olliemar28 FYI Nintendo Direct just announced on the Nintendo Today app for Friday
@Smithicus Let me start saying that I agree with you, I love Cronos, but NOT the switch version and hey my opinion of course, many won't agree with it, but Cronos is completely butchered on switch. I don't mean simple things, the entirety of the game lighting and post processing effects ( fog majorly important in the game) have been simply removed, lighting falls flat in a game that is purely atmosphere. Like even if you own only the switch, I'd say give it a pass as you will be destroying the game mood and original artistic vision. So I do get the low score ON SWITCH. (should be lower IMO)
Bloober just lowered settings instead of optimizing to reach understandable compromises like Star wars outlaws did.
I understand that you can't really compare the size of these studios, but releasing Cronos in the state it is, is just a very bad cash grab.
