This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

While at first glance, Conduct Together! may seem like just another mobile port, there really is the feeling of a considerable amount of effort having been put in here. Conduct Together! may be simple, but its delivery is strong and its gameplay engaging. Where other mobile puzzlers become repetitive and end up feeling rather samey, the train puzzles here develop organically, with a progression that feels nicely earned and manages to mostly avoid monotony.

This is reflected in the multiplayer component, the ‘together’ side of Conduct Together! With each Joy-Con controlling different trains, it can become frantic and silly quickly, adding a fun of depth. If the single-player mode is a high-speed underground train, requiring quick, skilled thought to make it work, the two-player mode is Thomas the Tank Engine - silly and endearing. Many will find the single-player mode to be the more enjoyable experience, as managing to control multiple trains and avoid crashes to earn a three-star rating is a welcome challenge.

Conduct Together! boasts a lovely jazzy soundtrack that could be taken straight from a bar in New Orleans. It works alongside its fun, child-friendly atmosphere, though the dark underscored piano that plays after a crash is hilariously morbid.

The visuals are equally child-friendly and colourful, though nothing groundbreaking. If you’re looking for a puzzler to keep you entertained sporadically, and just so happen to like trains, you’ll find Conduct Together! an enjoyable, if fleeting, experience, whether you choose to conduct together, or alone.

