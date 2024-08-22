This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

Puzzler Bring Them Home ventures into space, putting you in command of a drone rescuing multicoloured astronauts to, well…bring them home. The gameplay is very basic, but overall, the game serves to be fairly engaging, with a little more visual flair than other basic, mobile-style puzzlers on the Switch eShop.

Your goal involves transporting different coloured astronauts to portals, incorporating their different skills and requirements as well as the varied levels, in order to navigate to their end. For example, the red astronauts cannot be dropped from a great height, lest their rouge bodies crumble at the bottom. Green astronauts can be picked up and blue variations can push their comrades along after they themselves have had an initial nudge.

This leads to a lot of outside-the-box thinking and a need to work out how to use each of them alongside your traditional puzzler traversal fare like teleporters. This creates a lot of trial and error, however, which can become frustrating as you’ll find yourself restarting levels more often than not.

The visual style is basic but at least feels like it has a little more character and colour. The spacemen are sweet and easily identifiable, making you feel genuinely bad when you end up sending them to an accidental grisly death. The soundtrack is relaxing and ambient, sounding like something you’d hear in a science museum. It doesn’t exactly make for hard-hitting action, but for the game’s purpose, it adds to the charm.

Overall, Bring Them Home is a decent puzzler that manages to get the mind going and provides a decently chilled atmosphere. You'll likely find it repetitive, though, with its simple gameplay only going so far.