Point-and-click adventure title Apocalipsis: Harry at the End of the World offers a subtle kind of melancholy. The atmosphere, aesthetic, and visual storytelling form the most compelling elements of this charmingly grim adventure. You play as Harry, on a journey to retrieve your love after she’s taken from you, driving you to despair. You have to trek through an assortment of creatures and demons, both internal and external, to try and get her back.

The black heart of Apocalipsis comes from its style, though its core gameplay is serviceable for a point-and-click adventure. You can control Harry by swapping between traditional movement, or a point-and-click approach, the latter of which is much more viable. Solving puzzles comes down to having the correct item found and equipped, and the game won’t allow you to proceed until you’ve done everything in the correct order. This can lead to a bit of guesswork, with Harry’s shrugging shoulders acting like a sarcastic jibe to spur you on.

Earlier puzzling can be solved by simply hovering around the map to see what is interactable and working it out from there. It lacks some of the ‘aha’ moments of other genre gems, but it is still competent as a vehicle for progressing the plot forward. However, later portions do increase the difficulty and require more logical thought for advancement.

Visually, Apocalipsis is really unique, taking an interesting artistic influence from 15th-century wood carvings as its main inspiration. These bleak, grim designs paired with the dark, ambient soundtrack work to give it a droning, otherworldly, and often unnerving atmosphere, as if you’ve dived headfirst into a nightmare. This works well with the game's story elements surrounding death and the occult and leads to a surprisingly engaging (if a little depressing) experience.

Overall, Apocalipsis: Harry at the End of the World is an odd game that succeeds in its creation of a sombre atmosphere through a well-told plot. It won’t please everyone, but if you’re looking for a story-driven adventure to suck you into its world, this might be worth a look.

