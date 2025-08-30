To celebrate the newly-released movie adaptation of The Exit 8, the Switch version has received a minor, yet welcome upgrade for the Switch 2.
If you're unaware of the premise, The Exit 8 takes place in a looping corridor within a Japanese metro station. Your job is to escape, but to do so, you’ll need to keep an eye on your surroundings, as each loop through the corridor may reveal some odd ‘anomalies’.
If there aren't any anomalies, you simply carry on, but if you spot something out of the ordinary, then you’ll have to turn back. You need to make the correct decision eight times in a row to escape, with a yellow sign indicating which ‘level’ you’re currently at. So if you get it wrong, you’ll reset right back down to zero.
The corridor itself is covered with white tiles, with posters on the left, a few doors on the right, and a sign up above labelled ‘Exit 8’. In each loop, you’ll spot a man walking in the opposite direction — briefcase in one hand, phone in the other. It’s important to keep note of small details like this, as potential anomalies are either blatantly obvious or exceedingly difficult to spot.
Some of the more subtle anomalies might be rearranged posters, a flickering light, or a door left slightly ajar. Meanwhile, the more obvious ones may be a pair of figures blocking your way, the briefcase man suddenly following you very closely, or what I can only assume is blood flooding the corridor. New anomalies have been added to pay homage to the movie, but unless you're intimately familiar with the original, you might not pick up on these.
Not knowing what's around the corner is a large part of what makes The Exit 8 so engaging, but it's also a source of frustration. There were many times I walked through the corridor utterly convinced that nothing had changed, only to find was back at level zero. So you need to take your time and be consistently observant.
On the Switch 2, the game’s performance has been given a nice bump, and it feels like it’s running at a stable 60fps. I wouldn’t say it’s a particularly pretty game, though, and the overall presentation is a little fuzzy in handheld mode, with text on the in-game posters looking quite blurry unless you’re standing right next to them.
I would've liked to see gyro aiming here too, just to make observation a little more intuitive, but the standard twin-stick setup works well enough. It’s such a simple game that every face and shoulder button does the exact same thing: sprint.
Overall, The Exit 8 is a cool experience that's worth trying for the low price, but not one I imagine going back to anytime soon. I wouldn’t call it scary, but there are definitely moments that made me feel uneasy. I think if the developer had really leaned into the horror and made something a bit closer to Hideo Kojima’s P.T, we could have had a modern classic here.
why did this game get a dev kit!?
Thanks for the review, despite horror not being my cup of tea I'm still interested in giving this a try at some point (and even more so now that it got a Switch 2 Edition) - hope those going for it will overall enjoy it!
By the way and I'm saying this in general since I've unfortunately seen several comments mentioning it multiple times, can we please stop with the discrimination against games like this one and Chillin' by the Fire?
And again, according to Tony Gowland from Ant Workshop in an article on this very site (would've been great if Nintendo Life put that in the related articles section of the article about the Digital Foundry response to a question about this to also give another perspective) "[i]n terms of dev kit availability, there has been a similar situation to the OG Switch, which was also like hen’s teeth for a good 6-7 months after launch", not to mention all the studios that clearly have kits as they've already released and/or have upcoming games on Switch 2 - really hope that the increase in coverage now compared to back then is because of more devs being interested in the system from the get-go compared to the predecessor and/or similar reasons and not just because negativity sells...
For me, I’d say Exit 8 is a 9/10. It’s short, but it’s also distinctly memorable. It’s not exactly a horror game that intends to scare you, but rather one that intends to make you uneasy. It manipulates the mundane in interesting ways. For me, the Exit 8 and its sequel are two of the games that’ll stick with me that I played last year much more so than some of the bigger, flashier games because the games evoke feelings instead of the completion of tasks. The frustration is part of it. But what can I say? I played both games shortly after reading the book The Anomaly and I was really in the headspace for that vibe.
You can get both 8 games for under $10 though and that’s surely worth it for a short, single playthrough set of games. The Exit 8 has sold a lot of copies, so it makes sense that it got a devkit too, for anyone that doesn’t “get why it got one.”
@JohnnyMind If it makes you feel any better, my 7 year old found the Exit 8 and was able to beat it and play it without any issues and he loved it as well. He’s perhaps too young for it, and some of the game was scary to him (and he’s a chicken), but it wasn’t too scary, you know? This one isn’t really scary horror. It might raise your heartbeat a bit because it surprises you, but it’s not quite PTesque where there’s legitimate dread behind you at all times subliminally. I don’t know your threshold, but for the low price of the game, you might as well try it? That’s what I’d recommend at least!
@Hee-ho-master is this gonna be the next thing everybody complains about / parrots?
@Hee-ho-master Assuming you’re trolling, but it was given 7/10 by the reviewer, literally inches above your comment.
@somnambulance It sounds really interesting and different. I couldn't find this information online but are the anomalies different every time you play or in a different order?
Edit: Oh, it's only £3.71 on the eShop!
@Suketoudara £2.71 until 14/09
Love this but its much eerier in VR. Its a game you can stick on and enjoy again and again, even after completing it umpteen times.
Interesting premise, hopefully anyone who plays this enjoys it.
@DennyCrane That's the Switch 1 version, I meant the Switch 2 one
