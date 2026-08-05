Strategy-based RPG Star Trek: Legends is to be delisted from all digital storefronts from 20th August 2026. However, those on Switch might notice that the game has already beamed its way off the eShop, so you're no longer able to purchase it.

Announced via a community post on Steam (thanks, VGC), it's also been confirmed that those who already own the game will have until 3rd September 2026 to play, after which it will be taken offline entirely. Now, it's not completely clear if this applies to all consoles, so we've reached out for clarification and will update this article as soon as we can.

Here's a look at the full announcement:

Captains, Every mission must eventually reach its final frontier. Since Star Trek: Legends first invited players to take command of the U.S.S. Artemis and journey into the Nexus, we have been honored to see so many of you assemble your away teams, recruit legendary heroes and villains from across the Star Trek universe, and boldly explore this adventure with us. Today, we are sharing the difficult news that Star Trek: Legends will be sunset. As part of this process, Star Trek: Legends will no longer be available to download from digital storefronts beginning August 20, 2026. Players who have already downloaded the game before this date will still be able to play until September 3, 2026, when the game will officially be taken offline and will no longer be playable. We want to sincerely thank every player who has joined us on this voyage. Your support, passion, feedback, and dedication over the years have meant the world to our team. From all of us, thank you for being part of the Star Trek: Legends community and for making this journey through the Nexus such a memorable one. Live long and prosper.

In our review for Legends, we awarded it a score of 5/10, praising it for its characters, animation, and roster. However the lengthy load times and bland battles really dragged the experience down.