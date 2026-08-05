Electronic Arts has announced that it has now been fully acquired by Saudi Arabia's PIF (Public Investment Fund), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners (known collectively as the 'Consortium') following regulatory approvals in July.

Previously announced to be in the works in September 2025, this means that EA is now no longer a publicly-traded company, with PIF owning 93.4% of the business, Silver Lake 5.5%, and Affinity Partners 1.1%. Notably, the latter was established in 2021 as an investment firm by US president Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Silver Lake, meanwhile, owns a 15% stake in a new venture to oversee TikTok's US operations.

EA stockholders will receive $210 in cash for each share of EA common stock they owned as of the closing of the deal. Stock has now ceased trading and will be delisted from the NASDAQ.

Multiple key figures involved with the deal have provided statements, so let's start with EA's chairman and CEO, Andrew Wilson:

"This moment recognizes the extraordinary people whose creativity, ambition and passion have made EA one of the world's leading interactive entertainment companies. We're entering this next chapter from a position of strength with partners who share our vision and ambition. Together, we'll invest boldly, accelerate innovation, and build the next generation of games and experiences for the hundreds of millions of players and fans who inspire us every day."

Turqi Alnowaiser, Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments at PIF, had the following to say:

“Having been a minority investor in the company for more than five years, we have a deep understanding of EA’s unique platform, massive global sports and gaming franchises, and iconic IP. Entertainment and sports are key areas of strategic focus for PIF, and are among the fastest growing and evolving sectors around the world. Together, the Consortium is uniquely positioned to be a long-term partner to EA’s management team in driving sustained growth and innovation for EA and the industry.”

Egon Durban, CEO of Silver Lake, highlighted the potential of AI to support EA's game development:

“EA’s franchises are some of the most beloved in entertainment, combining exceptional creative talent with a relentless focus on players. As long-term investors in technology, we admire how EA’s innovation fuels imagination and human connection. We’re proud to join with PIF and Affinity Partners to invest heavily in EA’s growth, including what AI can do to enhance game development and player experience, and excited to partner with Andrew and the EA team as they raise the bar for fans everywhere.”

And finally, Affinity Partners' CEO Jared Kushner said the following:

"EA has created stories, characters, and communities that have become part of everyday life for hundreds of millions of people. We're excited to support the company as it continues to reach new audiences, inspire the next generation of creators, and expand the ways people around the world connect through play.”

Through its various investment firms, Saudi Arabia has also acquired stakes in companies such as Nintendo, Capcom, Take-Two, SNK, and Scopely. Criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights record – tracked by organisations such as Amnesty – has also fuelled further criticism of the region's significant investment in worldwide ventures.