Fire Emblem fans, gather 'round. A new Nintendo Direct is upon us, and this time it's focused entirely on the upcoming Fortune's Weave for the Switch 2.

Clocking in at roughly 20 minutes in length, the Direct should provide a lot more detail about the game's premise, its mechanics and features ahead of its worldwide launch on 17th September 2026.

By the time you see this article, you'll have less than half an hour before the showcase kicks off, but here's a reminder of when you'll need to tune in:

North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT

7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT UK/Ire: 3pm BST

3pm BST Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST

4pm CEST / 5pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST

So stick the kettle on and settle in with a nice cuppa while we see what Nintendo has in store for us with Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.