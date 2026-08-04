Game Freak, as you'll know, is basically the Pokémon company (except for, you know, the actual Pokémon Company, which Game Freak partly owns – it's not as complex as it sounds, promise).

Yet every now and then, the developer will come out with something that has absolutely nothing to do with Pokémon, and its latest effort is Beast of Reincarnation for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Now you might be wondering why we're doing a round up for a game that isn't available on Switch or Switch 2, and there are a couple of reasons.

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The first is that we'd eat our hats if Beast of Reincarnation doesn't eventually wind up on Switch 2 at some point. Publishers everywhere seem keen to port their games onto Nintendo's console, and we see no reason why Beast of Reincarnation will be any different.

The other reason is that, well... it's Game Freak. The company's work on Pokémon over recent years has been pretty inconsistent, to say the least, with titles like Scarlet and Violet and Legends: Z-A plagued with criticisms over visuals, performance, and world design. It'll be interesting to see how it does with a game that's not only a brand-new IP, but one that's also built from the ground up for more powerful hardware.

So let's see what outlets have to say...

Vice (9.5/10) - Beast of Reincarnation is one of the best action RPGs I’ve played in years, as it perfectly captures the kinetic combat of Sekiro while also delivering the haunting storytelling of NieR: Automata. Its inventive dual combat system, satisfying traversal mechanics, and deeply emotional narrative come together to create an experience that is both rewarding and fun.



Games Radar+ (4.5/5) - Beast of Reincarnation is a very linear game (areas are large and open, but it's not strictly open world), but the sense of agency afforded you by such traversal – as well as a wide range of Arts and swords with unique effects to unlock – help make the journey your own. New Game Plus offers one final sword and a couple of cool new, powerful abilities, which just might be enough to encourage me to do it all over again.



PlayStation Universe (8.5/10) - From its incredible soundtrack to its fantastic combat and world, Beast of Reincarnation delivers an entertaining experience. Though I wish the game's story had as much flair throughout the 30-hour experience, there is just too much to love about Game Freak's venture into a more adult-themed world.

RPG Site (8/10) - There's also something beautifully complex in the way that Beast of Reincarnation portrays the bond between human and animal, a co-dependent relationship that any pet owner can easily identify with. As someone who genuinely says my cat might have saved my life in my deepest, darkest years of depression, there's something in Emma and Koo's relationship that strikes right at my heart. And if there's anything this game needed ​​​​​​to get right, it's that. Again, that decades of expertise in crafting player relationships with Pokémon pays off in spades here. Despite a few stumbles here and there, and a dose of overdesign, Beast of Reincarnation is a bold strike into something new for Game Freak, and a genuine foundation that I hope the studio continues to build upon.



Digital Chumps (7.8/10) - Beast of Reincarnation from developer Game Freak is a good first step for what could be a fun action series. The story is great, the characters are interesting, and the action, when it gets going, is fast, fun, and furious. The bland and repetitive enemies and bosses, as well as a confusing skill tree, get in the way of making this game something special. Game Reactor UK (7/10) - Ultimately, Beast of Reincarnation offers an exciting side project from a tried-and-tested developer, and I'll be honest and say I've enjoyed my time with the game a surprising amount. This is the sort of game that's hard to put down once you've started, and if that isn't a good endorsement in itself, I don't know what is. It may come across as a bit of a patchwork of different sources of inspiration, but the combination of Japanese RPG charm and intense action is a formula that leaves you wanting more after ten, twenty, or even thirty hours. The main character may well be heartless and incapable of feeling emotions, but Beast of Reincarnation exudes passion and commitment by contrast, and although there are a few technical glitches here and there, it's easy to recommend this to anyone who enjoys Japanese action RPGs.

Push Square (7/10) - Beast of Reincarnation is an interesting action RPG that ties together various elements to present something quite unique. While the narrative isn't particularly enthralling and it suffers from some visual and technical issues, the combat is a highlight, focusing on parries and a mix of melee and pseudo-turn-based commands that feels fun to balance. It wears its influences on its sleeve, but there are just enough fresh ideas that mean it stands apart. Eurogamer (3/5) - If it wasn't already obvious, I have some very conflicting feelings about Beast of Reincarnation. There are moments it's glorious; when you're parrying majestic behemoths in an exhilarating dance of meticulously timed sword ripostes and searing slo-mo flower blooms, or hair-twirling with acrobatic abandon across striking landscapes of beautiful desolation. But there are just as many moments it feels aggravating, unfinished, and, worse, dull. Yet even so, I've found myself growing unexpectedly fond of its broken world and equally broken crew, moved by the affectingly melancholy ambience that permeates it all. Game Freak's action RPG might be messy, but there's something deeply authentic about it too. Out of its disparate grab-bag of familiar bits, Beast of Reincarnation slowly finds itself. And the tale it tells, of self-discovery and community and belonging, is an unexpectedly tender one. To make me care amid so much irritation is no easy trick, but, as flawed as it is, Beast of Reincarnation's genuinely sweet spirit and an earnest heart shine through.

VGC (3/5) - Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation might be the best non-Pokémon game the studio has ever made. Combat is weighty and satisfying, and there’s heart at its core. The story and especially the lore of the world can fall flat, but the relationship between Emma and the game’s small cast will keep you playing. It’s not the best action game of 2026 by any means, but it’s one that deserves to have its ideas fully fleshed out in a sequel. Dexerto (3/5) - Beast of Reincarnation blends Sekiro-style parries, Clair Obscure-inspired action inputs, and weighty Soulslike boss fights into a combat system that feels fun and rewarding. It doesn't quite surpass the games that inspired it, but it carves out an identity that's very much a beast of its own. Game Rant (5/10) - The world itself may not be particularly interesting, but Beast of Reincarnation's combat and exploration are fun enough that going off the beaten path is a worthwhile endeavor. Even after rolling credits, I found myself going back to the game to kill some robots, find new swords, and explore areas that I missed on my initial playthrough. The core gameplay is solid, even with the control issues, and on these side quests, I can see the vision for Beast of Reincarnation and what it could have been. It's a shame the execution of that vision isn't there.

So there we have it. All eyes will now be on Pokémon Winds and Waves for the Switch 2, which are scheduled to launch at some point in 2027. Early reactions to the debut trailer are relatively positive so far, so hopefully we'll have a decent entry on our hands.