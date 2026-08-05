Along with a 2nd September release date for the digital version of Digital Sun's Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, a physical version from Silver Lining has been confirmed for Switch 2, PS5, and PC, coming on 13th November.

As well as the Standard Edition, there's naturally a Collector's Edition with a bunch of extra bits and bobs (check out the full list below). Available from Silver Lining's website, the Standard Edition is priced at €49,99 or your regional equivalent, and the Collector's pack will set you back €79,99.

As that '2' in the title suggests, this is a follow-up to the top-down Moonlighter, a Zelda-style roguelite-y action RPG which came out back in 2018 and saw various updates plus DLC in the years since.

Check out the date reveal trailer above to get an idea of what it looks like in motion. Here's a drop of the official blurb plus some screenshots:

Dive deep into Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it’s up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village’s wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends’ establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around. Collectors' Edition Includes

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Game

Collector's Box

Digital Artboook

3 Patches

Holo Sticker

Diorama Sticker Sheets

Poster

4 Postcards

Metal Coin

Both versions are up for pre-order now, with a 10% discount on the digital version (knocking $3 off its standard $29.99 price) until launch, and there's a demo available if you're after a gameplay taster.

The original game launched back in November 2018 on Switch 1, a good chunk of time into the system's life, although it still feels to us like one of its 'early' indie hits. Fingers crossed the sequel can bring the goods again eight years on.