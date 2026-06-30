It's not uncommon for Nintendo to release subtle hardware revisions, and a new rumour doing the rounds online this week suggests the Japanese firm could be updating the LCD panel on the Switch 2.

Now, before anyone gets too excited, we're not talking about Nintendo swapping the current screen out for a fancy OLED display or anything like that, but according to Nintendo Patents Watch, it appears the video game giant might be updating the device with a new LCD panel. This information comes from a Chinese resale site, which allegedly shows a "new model of the Switch 2 LCD panel", with the specs and display in line with the existing panel.

The current system apparently uses LCD screens assembled by Innolux, and based on the latest discovery, it's believed Nintendo could be swapping these panels out for ones directly assembled by Sharp. So, it may not be a massive overhaul or revision, but it could potentially result in an improved experience for users in handheld mode. To add to this rumour, a recent financial report from Sharp said the company's Hakusan plant had expanded sales for mobile applications.

Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed. If this is just a panel update, there will likely be no easily noticeable cosmetic difference. Although the same source notes the "exposed circuit, connector, and cables are significantly different" from the launch model, which could suggest something more. This follows news earlier this month, when Nintendo confirmed a Switch 2 revision was planned for Europe, allowing users to "easily" replace the battery.

When the Switch 2 launched last June, there were mixed reactions to the system's LCD panel and even reports about people having issues with motion blurring and ghosting. We said the screen was "decent" and "enough of a size and refresh-rate upgrade to not feel like a massive downstep from the OLED model" Switch.