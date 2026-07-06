A Switch 2 hardware revision with a replaceable battery will be released later this year in Europe, Nintendo has confirmed.
Rolling out from the autumn, the new revision will feature approximately 1% smaller battery capacity, and will weigh around 10g heavier. When combined with revised Joy-Con 2 controllers attached - which are also seeing replaceable batteries - the system will be approximately 14g heavier overall, according to a support page.
Alongside Joy-Con 2 controllers, a number of other accessories will see revisions - including the Switch 2 Pro Controller and the N64 and GameCube Nintendo Switch Online controllers - ahead of when European regulations come into effect mid-February 2027.
You can see the full list of changes and revisions below:
|Product
|Estimated earliest availability in Nintendo Store
|Updated specifications
|
Joy-Con pair (selected colours)
|
Different colours will be available at different times throughout the year, starting from summer
|
Battery capacity: No change
Weight: No change
|
Nintendo Switch 2 console
|
Autumn
|
Battery capacity: 5172mAh, approximately 1% smaller than current version (5220mAh) The included Joy-Con 2 controllers will also contain user-replaceable batteries.
Weight: Approximately 411g, around 10g heavier than current version (approximately 401g).
With Joy-Con 2 controllers attached: Approximately 548g, around 14g heavier than current version (approximately 534g).
|Joy-Con 2 pair
Joy-Con 2 (L)
Joy-Con 2 (R)
|
This winter
|
Battery capacity: No change.
Weight:
Joy-Con 2 (L): Approximately 68g, around 2g heavier than current version (approximately 66g).
Joy-Con 2 (R): Approximately 69g, around 2g heavier than current version (approximately 67g).
|Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
|
This winter
|
Battery capacity: 897mAh, approximately 16% smaller than current version (1070mAh).
Weight: Approximately 228g, around 7g lighter than current version (approximately 235g).
|Nintendo 64 (N64) Controller for Nintendo Switch
|
Early 2027
|
Battery capacity: No change.
Weight: Approximately 234g, around 1g heavier than current version (approximately 233g).
|Nintendo GameCube (GCN) Controller for Nintendo Switch 2
|
Early 2027
|
Battery capacity: 525mAh, approximately 5% larger than current version (500mAh).
Weight: 215g, around 5g heavier than current version (210g).
Affected devices will be released "on a rolling basis", with Nintendo saying it's not possible to choose which version you'll receive from the Nintendo Store. That said, a previous update confirmed updated models will feature "unique model numbers" and a "additional code OSM visible" on the packaging to help tell them apart.
Revised hardware will be sold in the following countries:
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the following list of devices will not see revisions with replaceable batteries, and will be removed from sale on the Nintendo Store after the middle of February 2027:
- Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Controller for Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon™ GO Plus +
- Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- Nintendo Switch – OLED Model
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
- SEGA Mega Drive Control Pad for Nintendo Switch
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Controller for Nintendo Switch
First revealed in March and confirmed last month, the hardware revisions are designed to comply with a European Union ruling which allows consumers to replace batteries in their devices.
Are you interested in these revisions, or are you happy with the hardware you have? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments 37
The pro controllers being 16% smaller is the real change here, thats pretty brutal
@HatesCheese The controller already lasts a lot 173mAh of difference won't do a thing.
That‘s how to announce such a massive change. Others would keep silent until the last possible day. Chapeau, Nintendo!
Reduced battery capacity for the Switch 2 Pro Controller is a slight negative, but this is overall a consumer positive change.
The news of multiple retired devices including the Pokémon Go Plus+ is not great though. That Go Plus+ is very good for Pokémon Go, but very important for Pokémon Sleep.
By the way, that accessory happens to use the same battery as the Switch 1 Joy-Con controllers.
Seems like battery life will be 1-2 mins shorter, so that's probaby a good trade-off. I'm mostly sad for the SNES controller, I might need to get an extra one before then just in case!
Replaceable batteries are broadly a good thing, but otherwise there's not a lot worth getting excited about here
And here are the potential drawbacks others and I mentioned, in some cases like the battery capacity of the console itself luckily really small while in others more significant - anyway, hope those going for any of these will enjoy them (not me included when it comes to the console itself unless I have to replace it for some reason, maybe one of the accessories if I don't get them before this change)!
Nice! Hopefully this becomes the norm. Kinda tired of devices that turn into bricks when their batteries fail unless you wanna do some risky surgery.
I just bought a Switch 2 in Bulgaria but this is a really good change for the longevity of the console in the future.
After all we are ONLY a year in this Switch generation
Sad that there are a lot of products delisted. I have 2 snes, 2 nes and 1 mega drive pad (+1 Japanese mega drive pad), so I should be save can’t imagine a 3rd (or 4th) of those controller is needed
For me the switch 2 is already heavy enough for comfortably playing in handheld, if its heavier thats a big no from me.
Hopefully Nintendo will put out more SNES switch pads before then. As I don't want to pay the price that they are going for on ebay now.
A good change, sure, but someone will complain about the console being heavier now; mark my words.
EDIT: reloaded the page and lo and behold it's already happened haha — just know that this wasn't meant to be a specific callout, just a general statement. I wasn't targeting anyone!
I wonder how much they will end up charging for the replacement batteries because this is not going to be standard AAA batteries and will likely be very specific batteries that can only be obtained from specific retailers.
14g heavier may not sound much on paper and it probably could've been worse but that's quite a bit heavier. Good to have the option for a replaceable battery model though
@caleboi25 me! 😅
I need to get atleast one each of those NES, SNES, and Sega Megadrive controllers.
Seems like I need to get replacement Switch 2 Pro controllers before this happens then. I'd rather have the better battery life than replacement batteries.
Most notable point is the OG Switch line no longer being sold on the Nintendo Store!
The beginning of the end???
You missed the most important bit.
Bye Bye Switch 1 in Europe.
"Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model will all continue to be manufactured in 2026, and should be widely available in Europe all year.
From mid-February 2027, almost ten years after Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, Nintendo will no longer sell to retailers hardware in the Nintendo Switch family of systems – specifically Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model. Sales of Nintendo Switch hardware on Nintendo Store will also end in mid-February 2027.
Regarding availability at retail, please check with your local retailers in the future for more information."
Been personally holding off on getting a Switch 2 ever since I first heard rumblings that they'd be implementing a new replaceable-battery model so I'm glad to see it finally be confirmed for later this year. Not sure when exactly I'll get one but rest assured that I'll be hopping on current-gen as soon as I'm able to now XD
So the system with joycons attached is going to weigh 2.5% more and have 1% less battery capacity, the pro 2 controller is going to lose almost 20% of the battery life.
The upside... you can take the battery out of it now? I guess if you were going on a long trip you could buy a spare battery and bring it with you but you could already do that with the use of a usb battery bank without needing the system to be heavier.
My general feeling towards this is that it's a net negative for all parties. There is effectively zero upside to this on a day to day use case of the system, I've owned 3 Switch 1 systems and my Switch 2 and none of them ran into battery issues, would not have wanted those systems to be heavier and have less battery capacity for the last decade for zero gain.
Curious if the replaceable-battery hardware/controllers will be released outside of Europe? It makes sense to do so in order to simplify supply lines so that they aren't producing two types of each product (with vs without a replaceable battery), but thus far nothing has been announced outside of Europe.
Nice with this heads up.
Guess I will wait to buy my second pro controller till this new one is out.
Rather have a smaller battery that is replaceable, than a bigger and dead battery down the line.
The SNES controller being discontinued is the biggest hit for me. I've kind of wanted one for a long time but never got around to it. Now I'm on a time limit while it's often out of stock already and I'm low on cash. I might just have to give up on it forever.
16% hit to the Pro controller battery - booooo
A 5% gain to the Gamcube battery - yay
@Stormcloudlive eh, I've owned one of each and am constantly running into battery issues, did it 2 weeks ago in rather embarassing fashion.
Hopefully, this becomes a thing in the US. I'll gladly take slightly smaller battery capacity with replacement batteries, any day.
I already have 4 SNES controllers, so the rest of the devices being removed from the Nintendo Store doesn't bother me, if that also applies to the US, of course.
@StorminNorman it could be down to different climates having a bigger impact on the system or their batteries, I'm from Ireland and our weather is incredibly moderate, basically can wear the same clothes year round here just at times with an umbrella. Or could just be down to either good luck on my part and bad luck on yours. I'm just curious what the actual % of people who've owned a Switch have had a desire to swap the battery in the system.
@Stormcloudlive
For me the main point is that I eventually want to store the system.
Then I'd preferably do that with the battery out, no fun with built in batteries that swell and stuff.
@RupeeClock isn’t the only place you can really get them now Japan anyways? Couldn’t find any months ago except those being shipped out of Japan.
Tough choice for me. I need a second Switch2. Buy before price increase or after for replaceable battery
Where is the version without Dock, JoyCons, Display and Battery? That is the version I may be interested in.
Hopefully the consumer friendly battery changes roll out to other regions. You'd think sticking with one SKU would be easier on manufacturing than multiple. I'd happily wait out the impending Switch 2 price increase if this will be the case.
@smeggysmeg
Yeah, the Go Plus+ supply as of recently has been all imports, since Sleep is a much bigger game over in Japan.
This development suggests a now finite supply, sadly.
Hopefully we will eventually get this in N America. If not I’ll have to import one before the generation ends. I already had to replace my Switch 1 battery and I understand the Switch 2 battery is on another level. Don’t want to end up with a dead, unrepairable Switch 2 after Nintendo ends support one day.
I'm already sweating because I want it so badly. I want to play Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil: Requiem and few others. Come on, Nintendo... hurry up!
Just after the price goes up, of course
Keep me posted on that new Pro controller. I like the idea of a battery pack.
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