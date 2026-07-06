A Switch 2 hardware revision with a replaceable battery will be released later this year in Europe, Nintendo has confirmed.

Rolling out from the autumn, the new revision will feature approximately 1% smaller battery capacity, and will weigh around 10g heavier. When combined with revised Joy-Con 2 controllers attached - which are also seeing replaceable batteries - the system will be approximately 14g heavier overall, according to a support page.

Alongside Joy-Con 2 controllers, a number of other accessories will see revisions - including the Switch 2 Pro Controller and the N64 and GameCube Nintendo Switch Online controllers - ahead of when European regulations come into effect mid-February 2027.

You can see the full list of changes and revisions below:

Product Estimated earliest availability in Nintendo Store Updated specifications Joy-Con pair (selected colours)

Joy-Con (L) Neon Blue

Joy-Con (R) Neon Red Different colours will be available at different times throughout the year, starting from summer Battery capacity: No change Weight: No change Nintendo Switch 2 console Autumn Battery capacity: 5172mAh, approximately 1% smaller than current version (5220mAh) The included Joy-Con 2 controllers will also contain user-replaceable batteries. Weight: Approximately 411g, around 10g heavier than current version (approximately 401g). With Joy-Con 2 controllers attached: Approximately 548g, around 14g heavier than current version (approximately 534g). Joy-Con 2 pair

Joy-Con 2 (L)

Joy-Con 2 (R) This winter Battery capacity: No change. Weight: Joy-Con 2 (L): Approximately 68g, around 2g heavier than current version (approximately 66g). Joy-Con 2 (R): Approximately 69g, around 2g heavier than current version (approximately 67g). Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller This winter Battery capacity: 897mAh, approximately 16% smaller than current version (1070mAh). Weight: Approximately 228g, around 7g lighter than current version (approximately 235g). Nintendo 64 (N64) Controller for Nintendo Switch Early 2027 Battery capacity: No change. Weight: Approximately 234g, around 1g heavier than current version (approximately 233g). Nintendo GameCube (GCN) Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 Early 2027 Battery capacity: 525mAh, approximately 5% larger than current version (500mAh). Weight: 215g, around 5g heavier than current version (210g).

Affected devices will be released "on a rolling basis", with Nintendo saying it's not possible to choose which version you'll receive from the Nintendo Store. That said, a previous update confirmed updated models will feature "unique model numbers" and a "additional code OSM visible" on the packaging to help tell them apart.

Revised hardware will be sold in the following countries:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the following list of devices will not see revisions with replaceable batteries, and will be removed from sale on the Nintendo Store after the middle of February 2027:

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Controller for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon™ GO Plus +

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

SEGA Mega Drive Control Pad for Nintendo Switch

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Controller for Nintendo Switch

First revealed in March and confirmed last month, the hardware revisions are designed to comply with a European Union ruling which allows consumers to replace batteries in their devices.

Are you interested in these revisions, or are you happy with the hardware you have? Let us know in the comments.