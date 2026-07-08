Earlier this year, South Korean publisher and developer Pearl Abyss began "research and development" on a Switch 2 version of its new open-world action-adventure Crimson Desert.

The CEO Heo Jin-Young has now shared an update during the company's latest corporate briefing, noting how this version is being developed to a level where "basic gameplay is possible". Admittedly, platform expansion in this case, isn't just a "simple port", and the Switch 2 version will require optimisation and more before a release schedule can be confirmed.

Here's what Jin-Young had to say in the Q&A with shareholders about a Nintendo version:

"We believe it is important to showcase Crimson Desert on as many platforms as possible. We are reviewing the Nintendo Switch 2, and it is currently being developed to a level where basic gameplay is possible. However, platform expansion is not just a simple port; the key is whether we can fully maintain the graphics, action, and open-world experience of Crimson Desert on that device. The Switch 2 version still requires optimization and technical verification, and we must also review partner collaboration and whether it meets our quality standards. Therefore, it is difficult to confirm a release schedule. We will announce it transparently once there is confirmed information."

So, while it does seem Crimson Desert is in serious consideration for the Switch 2, as noted by the CEO here, it's still in the very early phases.

When this game launched on PlayStation 5 in March, our sibling site Push Square said the title suffered from "really poor performance" and graphical issues. Fortunately, this version has received multiple updates since then.

You can find out a little more about Crimson Desert in our previous story here on Nintendo Life and Push Square's review: