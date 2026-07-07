Shapefarm's upcoming anime sci-fi co-op adventure, Orbitals, is just a few months away from its 3rd September launch,exclusive to Switch 2, and we couldn't be more excited. Our early thoughts after going hands-on with the game's opening sections are now live (spoiler: we like what we've seen), and just to keep the hype train moving, publisher Kepler Interactive has revealed the game's voice cast.

In English, the voice cast is helmed by Rebecca Wang and Stephen Fu as our protagonists, Maki and Omura. You'll recognise Wang's vocal talents from a bunch of different games, including The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Calotesia), Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Mary) and Street Fighter 6 (Ingrid), while Wu has previously appeared in the likes of Marvel Rivals (Iron Fist), Unicorn Overlord (Lex) and Fire Emblem Engage (Diamant).

The rest of the voice cast is equally stacked, too. Here are the English voice actors revealed so far:

Risa Kageyama and Ryota Ousaka (Elliot in The Adventures of Elliot, Percival in Granblue Fantasy: Relink) take the lead roles in the Japanese version, accompanied by the likes of Masaaki Mizunaka (Sol Cresta) and Tatsuya Kobayashi (Fire Emblem Heroes).