Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader was, unfortunately, a huge letdown at launch on Switch 2. In our 4/10 review, we called it a "borderline disaster" thanks to "constantly stuttering frame rate, long loading times, unresponsive and laggy menus and controls, a huge graphical downgrade, and hard crashes".

Yikes. Well, thankfully, we can reveal that Owlcat Games will today launch a massive update for Rogue Trader that looks to fix a lot of the game's issues at launch. The update should go live at 4pm BST / 8am PDT / 11am EDT, so it's likely already available by the time many of you read this.

The update itself includes the elimination of nasty bugs, improvements to the presentation and visuals, and performance optimisation to make the game much more stable. Owlcat is "determined to make amends" with this new update, and we're keen to see exactly how the improvements affect the overall quality.

In addition, as an apology for the awful launch, all additional content for Rogue Trader will be free for Switch 2 owners. This includes the Digital Deluxe content and DLC expansions. The first two expansions, Void Shadows and Lex Imperialis, are out now, while the third and fourth will follow at a later date.

Pretty good gesture from Owtcat, then! Hopefully this will reverse Rogue Trader's fortunes on the Switch 2, because it's really quite a good game.