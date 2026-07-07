Football fever is at its peak right now thanks to a little thing called the World Cup, and The Pokémon Company is making it harder still not to feel a twinge of love for the beautiful game as it has announced a new collaboration with Japan's J. League.

The collab is part of TPC's continuing 30th anniversary celebrations, and it grants all 60 teams their very own partner Pokémon, complete with an adorable new logo and some exclusive merch for all those who attend a game.

Pikachu has been paired with the national icon, naturally, but the pairings spread across the generations from there, with the Kashima Antlers getting the Charmander evolution line, Kamatamare Sanuki teaming up with Tangela, Vissen Kobe getting the Delville line and much more.

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We've shared a handful of our favourite pairings below (accompanied by a pic of the full line-up), but you can head over to the J. League website to see every logo up close:

It wouldn't be a Pokémon collab without some merch, of course, and from 7th August until the end of September, anyone attending a J. League game will be able to grab an adorable little tote bag featuring the team's mascot 'mon on one side and Pikachu on the other.

The icons add to the 1,000+ new logos TPC released for the series' 30th anniversary earlier this year, one for every Pokémon out there. We've got to say, it's a hell of an undertaking!