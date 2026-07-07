If you played any of Jaleco's arcade titles back in the day, you might be interested to hear it will be releasing two collections for the Switch (as well as PlayStation 5 and PC) with the help of Gravity Game Arise.

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol.1 and Vol.2 are arriving this winter. Each "variety-packed" collection contains 16 titles each from the 1980s through to the 1990s.

As detailed on the Steam page, you'll be able to choose from the Japanese and overseas versions of these titles, and there'll be the usual enhancements such as rewind, save state and loads (including multiple save slots) and the ability to customise things like rapid-fire settings or freely assign functions to any button.

Here are the games announced for each collection so far. Many of these have been featured in Hamster's Arcade Archives series. Other versions are available via Switch Online's 'Nintendo Classics' service.

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol.1

Clarice travels the world by car looking for her ideal boyfriend. Dodge police, jump, and fight back with oil cans!

Aeroboto (Formation Z)

Transformable mech action: switch instantly between robot and plane. Strategic fuel management is the key to victory!

Field Combat

A strategic shooter where you can capture enemies with a capture beam and make them your allies. Deploy captured soldiers and tanks to win the battle!

Pig's & Bomber's

Survival action with bomb-throwing pigs. Watch the countdown and aim for a clean sweep!

P-47: The Freedom Fighter

A hard-core shooter fighting in the P-47, a US aircraft active in WWII. Use air-to-ground and air-to-air shots and power-ups to destroy the enemy fortress!

A side-scrolling shooter where the giant space dragon "Tenseiryu" challenges an army of enemy mechs. Use its long, invincible body as a shield to block bullets and fire shots from its sharp head!

A Japanese-style action game where you become the great Sengoku general Takeda Shingen to defeat his rival Uesugi Kenshin. Collect the "Wind," "Forest," "Fire," and "Mountain" items to power up. Break through the battlefield and win duels against famous generals!

The Astyanax (The Lord of King)

A fantasy action game where the hero Roche takes up a giant axe to defeat the Demon King's forces. Shatter enemies with a charged-up strike and restore peace to the world!

A robot shooter featuring humanoid weapons in space. Switch between 8-way shots and beam sabers for close combat!

Set fire to the forest where monsters live and place flags to suppress it. Avoid enemies and burn all bases to decide the match at once!



Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol.2

An SF shooter where you operate a ship with "inertia" affecting its movement. Sniping enemies with Dual Shots, and defeat large numbers of enemies with rapid fire of Single Shots, which have limited ammo!

An SF shooter where you use separate anti-ground and anti-air weapons. Shoot down the surging enemies and obstacles. A bonus if you succeed in the landing at the end of the stage!

Earth Defense Force (E.D.F.)

An SF shooter where the special mobile fighter XA-1 stands against an unknown force. Weapons level up with the score earned by defeating enemies. Switch option formations to intercept the enemy!

Makai Densetsu

Adventure in a fantasy world of swords and magic. Collect items and money to purchase equipment at shops, and gather information from residents. Solve mysteries and break through the stages!

Iga Ninjutsu Den

An action game where Ninja Kazan travels around the world to recover the stolen "Scrolls of the Five Gods." Holding down the attack button activates Ninja Arts. As you progress through the stages, you will be able to use various Ninja Arts.

A fantasy shooter where you operate a ship that transforms into three types via power-ups. Fight through a fairy-tale world with shots and bombs. If the symbols match on the roulette when clearing a stage, you get a 1UP!

An action game where a mouse fights monsters with a flamethrower as a weapon. Defeat enemies while watching the remaining fuel of the flamethrower, and clear the stage by popping all the balloons!

An action game where fairy siblings Tam and Rit fight with magic wands to save their captured mother. The charm is the exhilarating action of catching enemies with the wand and slamming them repeatedly against the ground!

A Reversi-style puzzle where you sandwich falling Soldam fruits to change their colors and make them disappear. Anticipate color changes to organize the board and rack up a high score! Also features a 2-player competitive mode.

A possession action game where the killed protagonist becomes a ghost and fights by possessing enemy bodies. Attack methods and physical abilities depend on the enemy. Infiltrate the enemy base to save your captured lover!

Once again, it's noted on the same store listing how "other titles" will be announced in the future.

Would you be interested in these collections? Have you played any of the titles listed above? Let us know in the comments.