The latest UK charts are in, and just like last week, the top spot has been claimed by a newcomer — another one that's heading to Switch 2 at some point, no less.

It's 007 First Light that's snuck off with the gold in its debut week, beating last week's champ, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and sending it down to second. We can't wait to check both of these out on Switch 2... whenever they give us the new release dates.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book has taken a tumble down to sixth in its second week, and the golden child of the last month, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, has fallen off the grid completely!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube847k

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 007 First Light 1 2 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight 4 3 Resident Evil Requiem PC 64%, PS5 29%, Switch 2 6%, Xbox Series 2% - 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 68%, PS4 32%, Switch 0%, Xbox Series 0% 6 5 Pokémon Pokopia 3 6 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book 8 7 Mario Kart World - 8 Mortal Kombat X 9 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 2 10 Forza Horizon 6 - 11 Ghost of Yotei

11 12 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 54%, Switch 2 46% 18 13 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 43%, Switch 34%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 8% 12 14 Minecraft 13 15 Pragmata PS5 76%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox Series 5% 14 16 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

16 17 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 57%, Switch 2 43% - 18 Red Dead Redemption PS5 79%, Switch 2 12%, PS4 5%, Switch 3% 20 19 Donkey Kong Bananza 19 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 23 21 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 60, Switch 2 40% - 22 Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition 34 23 Mafia Trilogy

25 24 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 63%, Switch 2 37% 22 25 Grand Theft Auto V

24 26 Resident Evil 4 29 27 Resident Evil 2

5 28 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 64%, PS5 21%, Switch 12%, PS4 2% - 29 LEGO Harry Potter Collection PS4 66%, Switch 33%, PS5 1%, Xbox Series 1% 10 30 Monster Hunter Wilds

- 31 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 52%, Switch 2 32%, Xbox Series 16% - 32 LEGO Jurassic World PS4 75%, Switch 25% 17 33 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Switch 2 97%, PS5 2%, Xbox Series 1% NEW 34 The Disney Afternoon Collection Switch 2 58%, Switch 42% - 35 LEGO City Undercover PS4 85%, Switch 15% 27 36 Nintendo Switch Sports

- 37 Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered PS5 66%, Switch 30%, PS4 4% - 38 Dragon's Dogma II

28 39 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 57%, Switch 43% 33 40 Crimson Desert



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts