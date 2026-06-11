It has been another rough post-price-hike sales week for Switch 2 in Japan, but Nintendo stays winning on the software side, thanks to Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (thanks, Famitsu).

The wacky life sim added another 50,000+ copies to its pile this week, stopping the new Switch 2 releases of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and eFootball Kick-Off! from getting the top spot. 007 First Light on PS5 has slipped from its silver-medal debut last week and now winds up in seventh, while Japan's A-Train9 Evolution also makes the ranking in its debut week.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (1st - 7th Jun) Total Unit Sales 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 50,151 1,309,182 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Switch 2 30,657 NEW 3 eFootball Kick-Off! Switch 2 20,047 NEW 4 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 10,794 1,049,201 5 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Switch 2 8,191 60,553 6 Mario Kart World Switch 2 7,381 2,965,454 7 007 First Light PS5 4,388 25,078 8 Minecraft Switch 4,381 4,218,943 9 A-Train9 Evolution Switch 2 3,550 NEW 10 Astro Bot PS5 3,460 103,717

It's another week of small numbers on the hardware side of things, as Japan's price hike has produced another drop in Switch 2 sales.

Nintendo's latest remains on top, of course, with an additional ~23,000 sales to its name, but it's down from last week's 31,751, and don't even get us started on the week before, where it hit a pre-price increase peak of 247,880.

We've seen similar drops for Switch 1 sales this week (apart from the Lite, which actually had a decent increase), and it's reflected in the SKU totals. The Standard, Lite and OLED models come in at 7,821, while the three PS5 systems racked up 8,646.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console

Unit Sales (1st - 7th Jun)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

23,059 5,888,272 2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 6,731 1,309,551 3

Switch Lite 4,099 6,977,052 4

Switch OLED 2,978 9,588,808 5

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,644 361,952 6

Switch 744 20,301,079 7

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 368 31,912 8

Xbox Series X 277 327,491 9

PlayStation 5 271 5,920,105 10

Xbox Series S 109 342,328

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