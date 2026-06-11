It has been another rough post-price-hike sales week for Switch 2 in Japan, but Nintendo stays winning on the software side, thanks to Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (thanks, Famitsu).
The wacky life sim added another 50,000+ copies to its pile this week, stopping the new Switch 2 releases of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and eFootball Kick-Off! from getting the top spot. 007 First Light on PS5 has slipped from its silver-medal debut last week and now winds up in seventh, while Japan's A-Train9 Evolution also makes the ranking in its debut week.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (1st - 7th Jun)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|
50,151
|1,309,182
|2
|
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
Switch 2
|30,657
|NEW
|3
|
eFootball Kick-Off!
|
Switch 2
|20,047
|NEW
|4
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|10,794
|1,049,201
|5
|
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
Switch 2
|8,191
|60,553
|6
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|7,381
|2,965,454
|7
|
007 First Light
|
PS5
|4,388
|25,078
|8
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|4,381
|4,218,943
|9
|
A-Train9 Evolution
|
Switch 2
|3,550
|NEW
|10
|
Astro Bot
|
PS5
|3,460
|103,717
It's another week of small numbers on the hardware side of things, as Japan's price hike has produced another drop in Switch 2 sales.
Nintendo's latest remains on top, of course, with an additional ~23,000 sales to its name, but it's down from last week's 31,751, and don't even get us started on the week before, where it hit a pre-price increase peak of 247,880.
We've seen similar drops for Switch 1 sales this week (apart from the Lite, which actually had a decent increase), and it's reflected in the SKU totals. The Standard, Lite and OLED models come in at 7,821, while the three PS5 systems racked up 8,646.
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (1st - 7th Jun)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
23,059
|5,888,272
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|6,731
|
1,309,551
|3
|
Switch Lite
|4,099
|6,977,052
|4
|Switch OLED
|2,978
|9,588,808
|5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
1,644
|361,952
|6
|
Switch
|744
|20,301,079
|7
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|368
|31,912
|8
|
Xbox Series X
|
277
|327,491
|9
|
PlayStation 5
|
271
|
5,920,105
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
109
|342,328