Tomodachi Life / Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Image: Nintendo Life

It has been another rough post-price-hike sales week for Switch 2 in Japan, but Nintendo stays winning on the software side, thanks to Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (thanks, Famitsu).

The wacky life sim added another 50,000+ copies to its pile this week, stopping the new Switch 2 releases of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and eFootball Kick-Off! from getting the top spot. 007 First Light on PS5 has slipped from its silver-medal debut last week and now winds up in seventh, while Japan's A-Train9 Evolution also makes the ranking in its debut week.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (1st - 7th Jun) Total Unit Sales
1

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Switch

50,151

 1,309,182
2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Switch 2

 30,657 NEW
3

eFootball Kick-Off!

Switch 2

 20,047 NEW
4

Pokémon Pokopia

Switch 2

 10,794 1,049,201
5

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Switch 2

 8,191 60,553
6

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 7,381 2,965,454
7

007 First Light

PS5

 4,388 25,078
8

Minecraft

Switch

 4,381 4,218,943
9

A-Train9 Evolution

Switch 2

 3,550 NEW
10

Astro Bot

PS5

 3,460 103,717

It's another week of small numbers on the hardware side of things, as Japan's price hike has produced another drop in Switch 2 sales.

Nintendo's latest remains on top, of course, with an additional ~23,000 sales to its name, but it's down from last week's 31,751, and don't even get us started on the week before, where it hit a pre-price increase peak of 247,880.

We've seen similar drops for Switch 1 sales this week (apart from the Lite, which actually had a decent increase), and it's reflected in the SKU totals. The Standard, Lite and OLED models come in at 7,821, while the three PS5 systems racked up 8,646.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (1st - 7th Jun)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2

23,059

 5,888,272
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 6,731

1,309,551
3

Switch Lite

 4,099 6,977,052
4
 Switch OLED 2,978 9,588,808
5

PlayStation 5 Pro

1,644

 361,952
6

Switch

 744 20,301,079
7

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 368 31,912
8

Xbox Series X

277

 327,491
9

PlayStation 5

271

5,920,105
10

Xbox Series S

109

 342,328

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.

[source famitsu.com]