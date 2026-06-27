Apart from strong Switch 2 hardware sales last month, multiple first-party Nintendo titles have also featured in the latest US game charts.

This includes the new release Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which debuted in 8th spot in the "top 10 best-selling video games" for May 2026. The Switch title Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream dropped from top spot down to fifth place, and Mario Kart World remains in tenth place.

007 First Light, arriving on the Switch 2 later this year, took out the top spot, and Forza Horizon 6 and Lego Batman (launching on Switch 2 this September) were in second and third place. Here are the full charts courtesy of Circana (note: no sales figures are attached):

Circana's latest data also shows Pokémon Pokopia is currently the sixth "best-selling video game" year to date in the US:

If you haven't already tried out Yoshi's new game, you can find out more about it in our full review here on Nintendo Life.