Nintendo has released its end-of-year financial data, confirming that the Switch 2 has now sold a total of 19.86 million units.

It managed to surpass the revised 19 million-unit forecast, then, but with price rises looming in the distance, the company has lowered its forecast for fiscal year 2027, citing that launch year sales were a lot more concentrated than previous hardware.

Even so, Nintendo still expects to shift 16.50 million units with the new prices, so that's not too bad.

Here's what Nintendo had to say about the Switch 2's performance so far:

"Nintendo Switch 2 got off to a good start following its launch in June 2025. We aim to maintain the momentum for the hardware and see it delivered together with software into the hands of a wide range of consumers.

"For Nintendo Switch 2, we plan to release Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in May, Star Fox in June, and Splatoon Raiders in July. We intend to work to expand our Nintendo Switch 2 business by continuously introducing new titles while maintaining interest in previously released titles. Other software publishers also plan to release a range of titles."

Overall performance is good for 2026, with net sales up. 98.6% at 2,313.0 billion yen, with operating profit up 27.5% at 360.1 billion yen.