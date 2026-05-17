Super Mario
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Following the news LEGO would be retiring its first Legend of Zelda set earlier this week, it's now been discovered some other Nintendo sets will be discontinued.

According to the Lego website's "last change to buy page", sets from the Super Mario, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing series are also "retiring soon". Here's a look at each Nintendo set featured on this particular page:

Super Mario

Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario

Mario
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Party at Toad's House

Super Mario
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Captain Toad's Camp

Captain Toad's Camp
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Prince Florian & Castle Bowser

Prince Florian
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Piranha Plant (UK)

Mario
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Mario Kart

Mario Kart - Standard Kart

MK
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Yoshi Bike

MK
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi

mk
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit

mk
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Bowser's Castle

MK
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Wario & King Boo

MK
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Toad's Garage

mk
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set

Mario
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Animal Crossing

Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop

AC
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun

AC
Image: LEGO, Nintendo

These sets are listed on Lego's "retiring soon" section in the US and UK. The Nintendo sets retiring may vary in each region.

Will you be getting any of these Nintendo sets before they're gone? Let us know in the comments.

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[source lego.com, via nintendoeverything.com]