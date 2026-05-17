Following the news LEGO would be retiring its first Legend of Zelda set earlier this week, it's now been discovered some other Nintendo sets will be discontinued.

According to the Lego website's "last change to buy page", sets from the Super Mario, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing series are also "retiring soon". Here's a look at each Nintendo set featured on this particular page:

Super Mario

Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario

Party at Toad's House

Captain Toad's Camp

Prince Florian & Castle Bowser

Piranha Plant (UK)

Mario Kart



Mario Kart - Standard Kart

Yoshi Bike

Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi

Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit

Bowser's Castle

Wario & King Boo

Toad's Garage

Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set

Animal Crossing

Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop

Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun

These sets are listed on Lego's "retiring soon" section in the US and UK. The Nintendo sets retiring may vary in each region.