Following the news LEGO would be retiring its first Legend of Zelda set earlier this week, it's now been discovered some other Nintendo sets will be discontinued.
According to the Lego website's "last change to buy page", sets from the Super Mario, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing series are also "retiring soon". Here's a look at each Nintendo set featured on this particular page:
Super Mario
Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario
Party at Toad's House
Captain Toad's Camp
Prince Florian & Castle Bowser
Piranha Plant (UK)
Mario Kart
Mario Kart - Standard Kart
Yoshi Bike
Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi
Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit
Bowser's Castle
Wario & King Boo
Toad's Garage
Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set
Animal Crossing
Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop
Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun
These sets are listed on Lego's "retiring soon" section in the US and UK. The Nintendo sets retiring may vary in each region.