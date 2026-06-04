Switch eShop - New Releases

Asphalt Racing Bundle 3 in 1 (SuperPowerUpGames, 5th Jun, $19.99) - This pack includes the games: Speedway Racing, Grand Prix Rock ´N Racing, Hypercar Racing.

Bestial Reception (Brainium Games, 28th May, $6.99) - A roguelike shooter in a bizarre radioactive world full of humanoid animals. In a radioactive wastelands and mutated biomes, animals are fighting for their existence and you are one of them! Choose a hero and make your way through the hordes of enemies. Collect various artifacts, explore secrets and defeat bosses. Destroy all enemies and get to the top of food chain! (alone or with your friend! )

Cat&Rabbit Magic Farming (REDDEER.GAMES, 28th May, $2.99) - Welcome to the most enchanting workshop in the kingdom! Are you ready to turn a humble garden into a bustling, bubbling business? In this cozy management adventure, you’ll step into the paws (or ears! ) of a talented alchemist determined to brew the best eliksirs in the land. Meet Your Furry Founders Choose your hero! Play as a clever Cat or a spunky Rabbit.

Crossbars (Entity3, 30th May, $1.99) - Get ready for the ultimate downhill mountain biking experience in Crossbars, where speed, skill, and adventure collide. Set across four stunning, mountainous islands, Crossbars challenges you to ride through 20 thrilling tracks, each with its own unique terrain and environmental hazards. From rocky cliffs and forested trails to muddy paths and open hills, every track offers a new adventure—will you stick to the main path and race against the clock, or venture off-road and discover hidden secrets?

Crystalase (Andrei Ivashentsev, 4th Jun, $2.99) - Crystalase is a relaxing puzzle game. Players assemble beautiful images made entirely of sparkling crystals. Each level involves placing crystal pieces in the correct positions to gradually reveal intricate, colourful artwork. Unlock new images, explore different themes, and enjoy the rewarding process of turning scattered crystals into dazzling masterpieces. Crystalase is perfect for puzzle lovers and anyone who enjoys creativity, focus and a touch of sparkle.

Draw Save Puzzle (ASI GAMES TECHNOLOGIES, 30th May, $3.99) - Draw Save Puzzle is an exhilarating arcade-casual game where you can unleash your creativity and strategic thinking to save the Stickman from impending threats. As you draw lines to shield the Stickman from swords, bullets, and bombs, you'll not only enhance your artistic skills but also boost your brainpower and logical reasoning.

EGGCONSOLE MARCHEN VEIL II PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 4th Jun, $7.16) - Originally released by System Sacom in 1986, this title is an action RPG where players take on the role of a lake prince transformed into a hideous "Veil. " Embark on a perilous journey to track down the sorcerer responsible for the curse. True to its predecessor, the game progresses through alternating visual story segments and action stages. Its unique charm lies in the masterful fusion of an immersive narrative—told through CG and text—with the fluid gameplay of 4-way scrolling and shooting. *This application does not have a scene select mode. *The main game and gallery screen (*Gallery) are in Japanese version. *Other menu screens and "How to play" screens are in English.

Golem Lights (Afil Games, 4th Jun, $4.99) - Get ready for a radiant journey in Golem Lights, an engaging puzzle where every beam of light can change everything. Take control of the Mage Golem and use its energy to illuminate the path, awaken other golems, and create luminous connections until you reach the mysterious Crystal Portal. With 60 levels spread across three enchanting biomes, from the cave’s edge to the crystal core, each challenge invites you to experiment, adjust, and discover new solutions.

Hidden Oddities in Everyday Life Mystery (MASK, 4th Jun, $2.99) - Look closely — something's not quite right. Living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entryways. Every scene looks like an ordinary day, except one detail is subtly wrong. Chair legs, clock hands, bookshelf patterns, cup handles. . . Oddities so small that most people never notice. Can you find them? This is an observation quiz where you just tap the strange spot in a single illustration. 100 questions, all "perfectly normal" scenes. But when you look a little closer. . .

Into the Slimy Mines (Wales Interactive, 29th May, $11.69) - A roguelike tower defense with a card-driven twist. Build your deck, carve out tunnels, and deploy defences directly into the path of the swarm. Rank up your chosen Guild and rescue your Dwarven crew to get off this frackin’ slime-infested moon!

Isekai Villain (KEMCO, 4th Jun, $17.99) - An ordinary young man is reborn into the world of his favorite comic—only to find himself as a bit-part villain doomed to die. To escape his fate, he must rise as a true villain, gathering allies, defying heroes, and carving a new destiny in this dark fantasy isekai JRPG. Experience a story of survival, betrayal, and ambition where good and evil clash in a pixel-art world. Fight strategic turn-based battles that blend classic RPG command systems with modern mechanics.

Kitten Island 2 (GAME NACIONAL, 6th Jun, $9.99) - Embark on an adventure across Kitten Island, exploring 15 stages in this sequel to the acclaimed Kitten Island. Collect every item and face off against evil creatures. Can you find the secret boss?

Lord of the Click 4 (Brainium Games, 4th Jun, $7.99) - Incredible new challenges, amazing graphics and improved mechanics. As a great monarch, you will fight many new and dangerous enemies using your clicker skills. Every click on your screen summons powerful warriors, deals crushing blows to enemies and directs the magic of nature into battle. But be careful — each level will bring even more powerful and treacherous bosses, who will have to be defeated to advance further.

Lord of the Click 5 (Brainium Games, 4th Jun, $7.99) - continue the legendary clicker series, offering unique challenges, deep strategy and exciting gameplay. As a wise king, you once again enter the battle to save the kingdom, which is plunging into darkness. The game is a 2D autobattler with an isometric view. Place your troops, press "Play" and watch the majestic battles full of surprises. But now everything is in your hands - collect crystals and use powerful spells: call tornadoes or strike enemies with lightning to turn the tide of battle!

Paperly (Upscale Studio, 29th May, $6.99) - You aren't just piloting a plane, you are the plane. Immerse yourself in a relaxing yet challenging adventure where the world is crafted entirely from paper and physics rule the skies. Forget powerful thrusters; here, gravity is your engine. You must learn to read the wind, diving down to build momentum and pulling up to soar over obstacles in a seamless dance of speed and altitude.

Rival Stars Horse Racing (PikPok, 4th Jun, $29.99) - Handed the keys to a rundown ranch, it’s up to you to restore your family’s legacy and become an equestrian legend! With the help of a host of colorful characters, you’ll raise charming foals, manage your dream stable of horses, and bring the ranch back to its former glory. Ride your way — take the reins to feel the thrill and thunder on the racecourse, hone your jumping skills on the Cross Country course, explore the ranch with your horses, and so much more.

River City Saga: Journey to the West (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 4th Jun, $19.99) - Sun Wukong, Zhu Bajie, Sha Wujing, and Tang Sanzang! All of the main characters are Kunio! ! A wild, exhilarating comedy action adventure where they all set out for Tianzhu. A roguelike action game where you grow stronger with each run! Obtain Secret Skills from gods who randomly appear as you progress through the stages to boost your abilities and stats! With a whopping 80 different Secret Skills available, discover your ultimate build and mow down the swarms of enemies!

Rolling Wheels (NOSTRA GAMES, 4th Jun, $1.99) - Smash and break everyone on your way down the slope. There is no time to stop and no time for mercy. Just charge forward, ignoring all obstacles.

Seals from the frosty Bay (Trefl S.A, 5th Jun, $5.99) - Dash through a frozen world as a brave seal in this dynamic endless runner! Avoid cracking ice floes, leap over obstacles, and escape predators while collecting fish and unlocking new abilities. Simple gameplay, increasing challenge, and a stunning icy landscape will keep you running for more!

Secret Paws – Cozy Apartments (eastasiasoft, 10th Jun, $4.99) - Find the hidden kitties around the apartment! Secret Paws - Cozy Apartments is an isometric hidden object game themed around cats and colorful little rooms. Explore unique, adorably decorated cube-shaped bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms and more as you search for dozens of cleverly obscured felines lying around each stage.

Solarpunk (Rokaplay, 8th Jun, $22.99) - Solarpunk is a relaxed survival craft sandbox game, handcrafted by just two devs. Alone or together with your friends, you can construct creative buildings, decorate your home with a huge selection of furniture and objects, grow and cook food, craft gadgets, and explore distant islands in your own airship. Use sunlight and wind to create an energy system and automate your processes, like gathering resources and watering your plants.

Sora – Songs of the Stone (EpiXR Games, 4th Jun, $4.99) - Begin a majestic journey across vast deserts, towering mountains, and forgotten stone temples. As a vibrant parrot, you glide through sunlit canyons, silent ruins, and sweeping plateaus while staying close to your flock on a long and meaningful migration. Each handcrafted level guides your flight with 40–60 airy markers drifting between ridges, arches, cliffs, and ancient structures. Wind boosts offer bursts of speed to help you keep pace, while the open landscapes invite you to explore and take in the quiet beauty of the world around you.

Spire Blast (Drageus Games, 5th Jun, $9.99) - Dive into the vibrant world of Spire Blast! Team up with your ever-hungry dragon companion to collapse mysterious spires using colourful, physics-based puzzle mechanics. Launch matching coloured projectiles, trigger chain reactions, and master strategic planning to bring each tower tumbling down. With hundreds of levels spanning breathtaking environments, powerful boosters like rockets, paint grenades, and Rubik’s cube bombs are unlocked to turn the tide in your favour. Easy to pick up but rich in tactical depth, Spire Blast promises a relaxing yet addictive experience for players of all ages.

Springbot: The Last Spark (eastasiasoft, 3rd Jun, $3.99) - Springbot: The Last Spark is a side-scrolling action platforming adventure. Traverse a vibrant world by running, jumping and bouncing on springy robotic legs as you try to find gems hidden in mazelike stages. Push crates to reach higher platforms, avoid spike traps, hop on the heads of roving enemies to deactivate them and touch checkpoints to safeguard your progress.

Steamboat Incident (Ratalaika Games, 5th Jun, $9.99) - Steamboat Incident is a 3D survival horror experience set aboard a steamboat lost in the middle of the open sea. You have been kidnapped by the crazy monster. It is said that the monster went crazy after being locked up and away for over 95 years. Captured and trapped with no clear way out, you wake up and must explore the ship’s tight corridors and rusting decks in search of clues, tools, and a way to escape. But you are not alone. The monster is still there, reacting to sound and movement. Every step, every creak of the floorboards could give you away. Hide, stay quiet, and think carefully as you solve puzzles and fix the steamboat in order to escape.

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker (Gentle Troll Entertainment, 9th Jun, $15.99) - A new standalone game in the Tavern Talk universe! D&D-inspired visual novel with 8 unique characters. Immersive reading experience of at least 6 hours on your first play-through. Branching narrative with 3 unique endings. Casual drink mixing and quest building with a dash of challenge – a refinement of the original game’s mechanics. LGBTQ+ positive representation. Content warning: mentions of death, grief, and violence.

The Fallen Kingdom (404 Games, 5th Jun, $4.99) - Enter the world of The Fallen Kingdom, a fast-paced action RPG adventure. Fight your way through intense bullet hell-inspired battles where quick reflexes, strategic movement, and powerful abilities are the key to survival. Explore dangerous environments filled with enemies, hidden surprises, and challenging boss fights that will test your combat skills at every step. Unlock and upgrade abilities through a deep and rewarding skill tree, allowing you to customise your playstyle and become stronger with every battle. Experience a simple yet engaging story that keeps the adventure moving forward while introducing new challenges and unexpected moments along the way.

The Vanishing Train (Regista, 4th Jun, $2.63) - This title is a psychological horror game in which you play as a train conductor on a local line in Japan. As usual, the protagonist begins his shift driving a local train deep in the mountains. However, as he goes about his duties, mysterious and inexplicable events gradually begin to unfold. . .

Traumatarium: Penitent (Caracal Games, 9th Jun, $3.99) - The world of Traumatarium returns! Decades after the great evil was finally sealed away, a new mysterious group has been sowing chaos in the shadows. And now, in their most brazen move yet, they have taken over the castle, vying for control of the land. In response, the Order has sent one of their bravest and deadliest warriors to quell the uprising and bring swift penance to the impure. Traumatarium is a dungeon crawler for the classic handheld console.

Gut Reaction: 'Time to finally play Stray?' Final Fantasy is the big hitter (big enough to feature in two of Nintendo's download round-ups, it seems!), but it's the Switch 2 versions of RCT and Stray which catch my eye. I wanted to play them both on Switch 1 - maybe now's the time to finally catch up. Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth eFootball Kick-Off! Arcade Archives 2 ACE DRIVER Arcade Archives 2 Tatakae! Big Fighter Console Archives Geki-Oh ShienRyu Dark Auction - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Isekai Villain - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Stray Asphalt Racing Bundle 3 in 1 Bestial Reception Cat&Rabbit Magic Farming Crossbars Crystalase Draw Save Puzzle EGGCONSOLE Marchen Veil II PC-9801 Golem Lights Hidden Oddities in Everyday Life Mystery Into the Slimy Mines Isekai Villain Kitten Island 2 Lord of the Click 4 Lord of the Click 5 Paperly Rival Stars Horse Racing River City Saga: Journey to the West Rolling Wheels Seals from the frosty Bay Secret Paws - Cozy Apartments Solarpunk Sora - Songs of the Stone Spire Blast Springbot: The Last Spark Steamboat Incident Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker The Fallen Kingdom The Vanishing Train Traumatarium: Penitent Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (50 votes) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 18 % eFootball Kick-Off! 10 % Arcade Archives 2 ACE DRIVER 0% Arcade Archives 2 Tatakae! Big Fighter 0% Console Archives Geki-Oh ShienRyu 0% Dark Auction - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Isekai Villain - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition 12 % RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 8 % Stray 34 % Asphalt Racing Bundle 3 in 1 0% Bestial Reception 0% Cat&Rabbit Magic Farming 0% Crossbars 0% Crystalase 0% Draw Save Puzzle 0% EGGCONSOLE Marchen Veil II PC-9801 0% Golem Lights 0% Hidden Oddities in Everyday Life Mystery 0% Into the Slimy Mines 0% Isekai Villain 0% Kitten Island 2 0% Lord of the Click 4 0% Lord of the Click 5 0% Paperly 2 % Rival Stars Horse Racing 2 % River City Saga: Journey to the West 6 % Rolling Wheels 0% Seals from the frosty Bay 0% Secret Paws - Cozy Apartments 0% Solarpunk 2 % Sora - Songs of the Stone 0% Spire Blast 0% Springbot: The Last Spark 0% Steamboat Incident 0% Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker 0% The Fallen Kingdom 0% The Vanishing Train 0% Traumatarium: Penitent 0% Nothing for me this week 6 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!