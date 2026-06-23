Rhythm Heaven is making a comeback this July with the new Switch title Rhythm Heaven Groove. It's already showcased a fair amount of gameplay during its recent Treehouse broadcast, and now it's giving fans a chance to try out the new Switch title ahead of release.

Here's the full announcement about this "starter demo" via the Nintendo Today! mobile application:

"The Rhythm Heaven Groove: Starter Demo is now available. Try out rhythm games like the single-player Hoop Trundling and the multiplayer Rhtyhm Tweezers. Have fun getting into the groove! We hope you give the demo a try."

As mentioned, you'll be able to try out a few games before the title's Switch release on 2nd July 2026. You can access this demo via the Switch eShop, and if you want to find out more about this title, check out our written and video preview.

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Nintendo also recently released a demo for Star Fox on the Switch 2, with the full game arriving on the new system this week.