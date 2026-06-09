We are approaching Nintendo's next big Switch 2 release with Star Fox, and today, we've learnt the development team behind it all.

As revealed on Bluesky, Velan Studios is behind this one. "We’ve been passionately working on this for a while, and we’re so proud to finally share it with the world: Velan Studios is the developer of Star Fox," the accompanying message reads. "Collaborating with Nintendo and bringing Fox McCloud and crew to Nintendo Switch 2 is truly an honor."

This is the team's second run-in with Nintendo after developing Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit back in 2020. Since then, the studio has been behind a couple of other AR games, like Hot Wheels: Rift Rally and Bounce Arcade, and released the PlayStation horror party game, Midnight Murder Club, earlier this year.

We’ve been passionately working on this for a while, and we’re so proud to finally share it with the world: Velan Studios is the developer of Star Fox™! Collaborating with Nintendo and bringing Fox McCloud and crew to Nintendo Switch 2 is truly an honor. #StarFox #NintendoSwitch2 — Velan Studios (@velanstudios.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T15:15:13.891Z

But that's not all from Star Fox! The Direct also revealed that we can today go hands-on with a slice of it thanks to a new free demo.

The demo will take you through the tutorial and "one of the game's opening stages" — or Meteo, for those in the know. It ain't much, but a small taster before launch is always welcome.

While we expect things to play very similarly to everything we know from the N64 original, it should give us a good opportunity to see how those sweet new visuals hold up on Switch 2. An opportunity to try out the control schemes.