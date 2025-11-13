It's that time of year again, folks. GOTY season is almost upon us, and while Mr. Keighley's big event is staying quiet on its nominees for the time being, other shows are already gearing up to crown a winner.
One such event is the Indie Game Awards, a developer-focused awards show centred on — you guessed it — indie games, which has today revealed its final award nominees across 18 different categories.
The categories cover everything from 'Achievement in Accessibility', to 'Bite-Sized Game', 'Community Management', to 'Emotional Impact'. The granddaddy of them all, as you might expect, is 'Game of the Year', and this year's nominee list is practically bursting with wonderful entries that you can try on Switch right now.
The nominees include big players like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades II, but there are also smaller releases, including Citizen Sleeper 2, and Roger, Absolum, and Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo — many of which we can highly recommend you check out on Switch. There are also some tasty titles that we'd love to see come to Switch 2 in the future, like Consume Me, Keep Driving, or indie darlings Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Blue Prince.
Hit Switch titles crop up all over the place in the rest of the nominations, like BALL x PIT for 'Gameplay Design', Herdling for 'Music', Antonblast for 'Solo Development', Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown for the 'Black Voice in Gaming Award', and Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping for 'Women-Led Indie Game Award'.
The Indie Game Awards 2025 will kick off at 11:30pm GMT / 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET on 18th December, and you'll be able to catch it on the Six One Indie YouTube and Twitch channels. Head over to the Indie Game Awards website for the full list of nominees and award presenters.
Which indie game do you think will walk away with the ceremony's GOTY award this year? Let us know in the comments.
[source indiegameawards.gg]
Comments 21
Absolum for me. What a fantastic game.
After the disappointment of Silksong I started playing Hades 2 and what a difference. Hades 2 I'm just enjoying it, having fun despite it being difficult where with Silksong it was nonstop frustration for a variety of reasons which I've already mentioned.
What game is in the top right with the Frog/Toad?
@roy130390 Spotted that game on Steam recently and wasn't expecting much but upon playing it I was pleasantly surprised.
So many great games this year in general and also when it comes to indies in particular as can be seen here - looking forward to playing the ones already on Switch 1 and/or 2 myself when I can (and fingers crossed the remaining ones will eventually come, too)!
Silksong or Hades 2 for me, I will play absolum soon. Still playing through Hades 2 but I like the multiple paths and story. Silksong is very refined and a blast to play
@roy130390 so keen to get the game being a Streets of Rage 4 fan. How much different is the game?
Runs to check NL's 'and Roger' review
Oh...
Expedition 33, Hades 2, Blue Prince and Silksong all in one year. Indie games have put big budget games to SHAME this year!
Silksong should sweep this year.
@RobLife1 Think that's one of the playable characters from Absolum.
I have only played Hades 2 and Blue Prince. I am already close to 80 hours in Hades 2. It is a solid 10/10. I have the PS5 GameStop edition of Clair Obscur arriving today, and hope to try it soon. Abosolum looks intriguing. I'm not sure about the others. I couldn't get into Hollow Knight, but I may get around to at least trying Silksong on Game Pass.
I don't think I played any indie games that were actually released this year, but based on what I know, I think Absolum, Hades II and Silksong would be my picks.
Can I also take a moment to address the fact how weird it is to have GOTY awards when the year isn't even officially closed? I mean Mina the Hollower would be top on my list otherwise. The demo was great! And I'm bummed out it was delayed.
Hades 2 should win game of the year. Indie game of the year should go to Absolum. Publisher of the year should be Devolver Digital.
Guess Silksong is my choice as the only one I've played. I didn't enjoy it as much as the original Hollow Knight, with the controls never quite becoming natural and some of the bosses getting boring long before my muscle memory caught up enough to beat them, but the world design and the sheer quantity and variety of content still make it an exceptional game. Pipistrello and Blue Prince also seem cool, so I'd like to check them out at some point.
How is Ball x Pit missing?
Still waiting on a port of Blue Prince.
"Black Voice in Gaming Award" ?
"'Women-Led Indie Game Award" ?
Well, I thought women and black people were human after all.
While I don't think it'll win against the other Giants here. Pipistrello is amazing and definitely one of my favorite titles to come out this year.
Hades 2 is so incredible, they've managed to improve on absolutely everything, and the first game was already amazing.
Didn't play E33 yet, but it's the one other game that, for my taste, might be a competition for Hades 2
@Potimarron they are, but, historically, have had less opportunities in many fields, gaming being one of them.
Awards like this gives exposition and merit to people who have been snubbed many times before.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...