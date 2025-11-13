It's that time of year again, folks. GOTY season is almost upon us, and while Mr. Keighley's big event is staying quiet on its nominees for the time being, other shows are already gearing up to crown a winner.

One such event is the Indie Game Awards, a developer-focused awards show centred on — you guessed it — indie games, which has today revealed its final award nominees across 18 different categories.

The categories cover everything from 'Achievement in Accessibility', to 'Bite-Sized Game', 'Community Management', to 'Emotional Impact'. The granddaddy of them all, as you might expect, is 'Game of the Year', and this year's nominee list is practically bursting with wonderful entries that you can try on Switch right now.

The nominees include big players like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades II, but there are also smaller releases, including Citizen Sleeper 2, and Roger, Absolum, and Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo — many of which we can highly recommend you check out on Switch. There are also some tasty titles that we'd love to see come to Switch 2 in the future, like Consume Me, Keep Driving, or indie darlings Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Blue Prince.

Hit Switch titles crop up all over the place in the rest of the nominations, like BALL x PIT for 'Gameplay Design', Herdling for 'Music', Antonblast for 'Solo Development', Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown for the 'Black Voice in Gaming Award', and Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping for 'Women-Led Indie Game Award'.

The Indie Game Awards 2025 will kick off at 11:30pm GMT / 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET on 18th December, and you'll be able to catch it on the Six One Indie YouTube and Twitch channels. Head over to the Indie Game Awards website for the full list of nominees and award presenters.

Which indie game do you think will walk away with the ceremony's GOTY award this year? Let us know in the comments.