Yacht Club's new game Mina The Hollower has already established itself with millions of sales and it seems the renound Hollower is already gearing up for her next adventure.

Rivals creator Dan Fornace has announced Mina will be the first guest character in Rivals of Aether II. She'll be joining the game at some point in 2027. No other information about this DLC character has been shared just yet.

Although Rivals of Aether II isn't available on Nintendo's platforms, according to the game's roadmap, there are plans to release console versions of the title in 2028. This game launched on PC in 2024 and swapped the first game's pixel visuals for 3D graphics.

The original Rivals of Aether made its debut on the Switch eShop in 2020. If you haven't played it, it's an indie platform fighter drawing inspiration from the Smash Bros. series.