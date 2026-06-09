Mina The Hollower was described as a "make-or-break" release for Yacht Club Games, with the indie developer admitting it needed a strong return.

Fortunately, it's already surpassed multiple milestones, and the company has now officially confirmed it's sold more than half a million copies since it launched last month on 29th May 2026.

Yes, it's now shifted a whopping 500,000 copies, combining sales across all platforms including the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game. Here's the official confirmation, with Yacht Club thanking everyone for believing in its "haughty little mouse":

Yacht Club Games: "Mina the Hollower has sold 500,000 copies! Half a million Hollowers have descended into Tenebrous Isle, and we’re completely blown away. Thank you for playing, sharing, reviewing, streaming, and believing in our haughty little mouse. The adventure is just getting started!

Studio founder and director Sean Velasco mentioned in an interview last year how 500,000 sales for Mina the Hollower would be "golden". More recently, he spoke about his ambitious goal for the game to sell one millon copies, claiming he would even be "disappointed" if Mina didn't hit this amount.

Thanks to the strong sales, the team apparently won't have to make any cuts or take outside investment, and can instead focus on marketing the title, fixing some bugs and patching Mina's adventure. The game has also become one of the highest-rated titles of 2026.