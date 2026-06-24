Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds recently committed to a second year of free and paid updates, and as part of the blue blur's 35th birthday bash this week, Sega has revealed three new characters.

Starting today, racers can now play as "Classic Sonic". He will be followed by Axel from Crazy Taxi at some point in August 2026 and Amigo from Samba De Amigo in September 2026. This update will also include a new Sega Music Collection.

In case you missed it, the Sonic Racing announcement earlier this month revealed Season Pass 2, including six new DLC packs. This will kick off with Godzilla and Evangelion, with more details to be shared later on in 2026.

This upcoming content follows paid content based on games and series such as Pac-Man, Minecraft and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.